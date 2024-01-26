Navy chief Adaci cites gains in HADR cooperation

Growing cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations among allied and friendly nations build strong international partnerships, Philippine Navy (PN) chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. said on Thursday.



He made this observation during the 9th Multilateral Maritime Key Leadership Engagement (KLE) hosted by US Pacific Fleet commander Admiral Samuel Paparo, which carried the theme “Challenges delivering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) in the Indo-Pacific and how we can strengthen our response together.”



“Vice Admiral Adaci emphasized the innovations made by the Philippine government in order to be more effective in HADR. He also highlighted that coordination, collaboration, and collective response to HADR are important aspects of international relations,” the Navy said in a statement Friday.



Aside from Adaci, ranking Navy commanders and other key naval leaders in the Indo-Pacific Region attended the US hosted event.



The KLE presents a unique and significant opportunity that enables like-minded navies in the Indo-Pacific Region to discuss mutual challenges, share insights, and increase awareness about pressing maritime issues.



“As the primary maritime defense force of the country, the PN regularly engages international counterparts, anchored on international law and commitment to a rules-based order,” the PN concluded. -30-