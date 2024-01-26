‘More creative’ climate insurance sought

THE Insurance Commission (IC) was ordered by Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto to be “more creative” in issuing and packaging products addressing disaster and climate risks.

“Our vulnerability to disasters and climate change calls for the development of new products, implementation of innovative solutions and utilization of new technologies,” Recto said during the IC’s 75th-anniversary celebration last Wednesday.

“The Commission should take a leading role in pioneering creative, out-of-the-box solutions to tackle these emerging issues,” Recto added.

Recto advised the IC to “take advantage” of the “emerging” technological innovations in broadening the Filipinos’ access to financial products and services.

For one, the adoption of digital technology would provide wider access to financial products and result in a “more” responsive, reliable and effective insurance industry, Recto explained.

Recto also pointed out that the IC must expand the availability of insurance products toward overseas Filipinos.

“A credible insurance industry encourages more people to avail themselves of financial protection. That is important to strengthening our people’s financial resilience in the face of so many uncertainties,” he said.

Recto said the IC must also strengthen its implementation of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act.

“This will empower our consumers by providing them with confidence in accessing financial products and services within a secure environment that prioritizes their rights and interests,” he said.

Recto urged IC to collaborate with schools and universities to expand financial education among Filipino students nationwide, which he pointed out would expand the number of people that would avail financial products.

“The Commission must also continuously strive to build financial literacy among our people. This will help cultivate a generation of financially literate individuals capable of making prudent financial choices from an early age,” he said.

“A financially literate population is crucial for the development of a robust capital market and a globally competitive Philippine economy,” he added.

The IC must also institute regulatory measures and enforcement mechanisms to ensure the financial stability of its regulated industry, Recto said.

“By effectively fulfilling its role as a regulator, the Commission ensures consumer protection and the reliability of insurance coverage,” he said.

