Mayor Abby launches ‘smart classroom’ project in Makati

A total of 400 classrooms in Makati’s public schools will be converted this year to smart classrooms, complete with interactive whiteboards, notebook tablets, and unlimited internet access, Mayor Abby Binay said today.

The mayor said the city government has distributed 200 Hybrid Interactive Boards (HIBs), or 50 percent of target. She said 119 HIBs have been installed in elementary schools and 81 in secondary schools.

Each HIB unit is equipped with Adroid 11.0 intelligent operating system and built with 5G wireless internet access with Wi-Fi hotspot, and a three-way USB interface support. It also has a 4-core 64-bit CPU, a 4K touchscreen whiteboard with multi-gesture writing features, wireless co-screening with multiple screening, and remote snapshot. Its 8-array microphones have a 10-meter pickup distance for convenient video conferencing.

“We aim to incorporate IoT [Internet of Things] devices into 400 smart classrooms and expand this initiative in the near future,” Mayor Abby said.

“Our goal is to continuously provide quality education and modern instructional resources that meet the demands of the 21st century,” she said.

In Makati’s smart classrooms, she said, students will also have access to notebook tablets connected to the school’s Learning Management System (LMS), aside from an HIB unit featuring remote classroom capabilities.

The mayor said there would be unlimited internet access for students and teachers during class sessions inside the converted smart classrooms. Charging stations are also being installed in the schools to make them readily available to students and ensure continuous use of their digital devices during learning activities.

Mayor Abby said students in smart classrooms will be provided with individual notebook tablets on their desks, allowing them to directly submit answers for exercises, worksheets, or exams provided by their teachers.