Marcos hails DepEd strides in content, infra, teaching

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country’s basic education is on track to recovering from the impact of the pandemic as the Department of Education (DepEd) made strides in improving curriculum, school infrastructure and equipment as well as student and teacher competencies.

Speaking at the presentation of DepEd’s Basic Education Report (BER) 2024 in Pasay City on Thursday, Marcos hailed ongoing efforts to “decongest” its curriculum so it can focus on the “development of foundational skills.”

“I am happy that the DepEd is piloting a new K to 10 curriculum in 35 schools across the regions. As in any government project design, the way forward is to prototype in order to validate what was written in the presentation, in the PowerPoint,” Marcos said.

Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte, who presented the BER 2024, said the new curriculum will be implemented in School Year 2024 to 2025.

The President stressed the importance of the measure, which is being complemented by remedial initiatives like learning camps, to help students improve their learning competencies following the long class disruptions caused by the pandemic lockdowns.

Efficient spending

He also recognized how DepEd was able to successfully award P11.7 billion worth of contracts for the building of more classrooms, laboratories, schools despite “institutional bottlenecks.”

Duterte said at least 4,000 classrooms are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

Aside from infrastructure, DepEd also spent P8.2 billion to buy information and communication technology equipment such as computers, laptops, and Wi-Fi services.

“The road to the future is rendered in digimap. One of the guides there calls for WiFi services to expand beyond the present 7 in 10 schools. We must do it,” Marcos said.

Better health

The President also praised DepEd’s initiative to ensure the physical well-being of students through its School-Based Feeding Program.

He urged the Department of Health (DOH) to partner with DepEd to strengthen school-based health facilities and dental clinics.

DepEd is also safeguarding the mental health of students through policies, which prevent all forms of violence and discrimination in schools, such as an effective reporting mechanism.

“Every school will steadfastly stand as a no-bully zone; a sanctuary for diversity, a resource center for teens, a psychosocial first aid center, a mental health nurturer, a bulwark against the drug menace,” Marcos said.

“To those who cross these lines, a layer of tripwires catches them: the Learner Rights and Protection Office, Telesafe Hotline, and the Children Protection Committees,” he added.

Core of learning

Marcos noted another highlight of the BER 2024: improving teacher competencies through training programs.

“Teachers occupy the core of learning. They should be at the center of our great reform movement…So as we move forward, they will be the linchpin of a national standard for learning competencies,”

he said.

Duterte said their interventions to improve the performance of teachers also include scholarship programs, providing them with better benefits such as insurance coverage and allowances.

Marcos is confident Duterte can sustain the gains she made in DepEd in the following years.

“We are cognizant that VP Sara and the whole of the DepEd family are pulling out all the stops for the betterment of our basic education by focusing on ensuring our teachers’ teaching quality, competency, and well-being; improving our learners’ capacities and nutrition; [and] building better and more facilities to aid both teaching and learning,” the President said.

“These goals will be hard to meet, as are all great endeavors often are, but I believe that we will get there with all that you have done thus far and with all that you will accomplish moving forward,” he added.