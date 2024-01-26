Lascuña gets job done at TCC

AGELESS Antonio “Tony” Lascuña again proved that he’s just like fine wine as

two decades after ruling the second edition of the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup—precursor to The Country Club (TCC) Invitational—he emerged on top again this time beating opponents who were in their adolescence when he claimed the crown in 2004.

From a tough setback in the International Container Terminal Services Inc. TCC Match Play to a triumphant three-shot victory over Miguel Tabuena at the TCC Invitational Friday, Lascuña’s life underwent a remarkable transformation in just two months.

Overcoming disappointment from a tough loss in head-to-head duels, he emerged as the megabuck winner in stroke play, claiming the prestigious title and the largest purse offered on the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT)—a whopping P2 million.

In contrast to his third-round heroic marked by spectacular shots, the four-time PGT Order of Merit champion secured his latest triumph through consistent play on another turbulent day at the TCC in Santa Rosa City.

His closing three-over card featured no jaw-dropping shots that highlighted his surge in moving day—only key birdies on a couple of par-5s and a brave run of pars down the stretch.

The 53-year-old Lascuña assembled a three-over 291, turning what had been a thrilling yet error-laden week of golf at one of the country’s toughest courses into a commanding victory that didn’t only erase the lingering emotions from his earlier match play loss but also showcased the longevity of his successful golf career.

“The feeling’s so different from 2004, there are more tough players here now and the TCC was shorter before, now, it’s too long and too tough,” Lascuña said. “I kept my focus and Lord gave me that chance to play well all week.”

Tabuena fell by as many as four with a bogey on No. 14 but kept his chances as Lascuña fouled up on the next hole.

Tabuena, however, missed a makeable birdie chance on No. 17 and three-putted the 18th, ending up with a second straight 77 for a 294 total. He pocketed P1 million.

Reflecting on his mindset during the tournament, Lascuña admitted a change in approach.

“I used to get mad when I commit a mistake, but now I accept my mistakes and look forward to other opportunities,” added Lascuña, who later thanked his family, Manila Southwoods, Srixon, PGT and ICTSI chairman and CEO Ricky Razon for his latest feat.

He matched the exploits of Frankie Miñoza, who also won the event in 2013 at 53.

Lascuña’s journey to victory included a two-man duel with Tabuena where he cashed in on his rival’s struggles, maintaining poise with scrambling pars on his clever lay-up approaches and superb pitching and putting and extending his overnight one-stroke lead to a decisive three-stroke advantage at the turn.

While he had previously earned substantial winnings, such as P3.2 million in runner-up finishes in the Asian Tour’s Taiwan Masters, his latest win’s significance was amplified by his age and the prevailing technology favoring younger, more aggressive players.

But Lascuña’s victory was not solely due to his own performance but also a consequence of Tabuena’s struggle in challenging conditions in the early going. The two-day leader, who trounced Lascuña, 4&3, in the match final last November, succumbed to the wicked wind and practically faltered on the sleek putting surface all day.

Keanu Jahns rallied with a day’s best 70 and snatched third place at 299 to pocket P540,000, while reigning PGT Order of Merit winner Jhonnel Ababa also carded a 77 for fourth place at 300 worth P408,000.

Micah Shin, who won here in 2018, also fought back with a 74 to finish fifth at 303 while erstwhile third-running Lloyd Go stumbled with an 82 to drop to sixth at 305 followed by Rupert Zaragosa and Clyde Mondilla, who tied for seventh at 306 after 75 and 82, respectively.

After matching pars on No. 1, Tabuena missed a tricky par-putt bid on par-5 No. 2, which Lascuña saved from the bunker, then the former yielded two precious strokes on the exacting par-4 fourth, sending his low-hit drive into the thick grass. He needed two shots to get into the fairway and signed for a 6 against Lascuña’s 5.

Both bogeyed the tough No. 5, made birdies on Nos. 8 but Tabuena fell farther back with another missed par-putt on No. 9.

After trading birdies again on the par-five 10th, Lascuna went 4-up with four straight pars from No. 11 as Tabuena bogeyed the par-5 14th. Through the former dropped a shot on the next, the latter ran out of holes in his make-or-break bid marred by shaky putting as Lascuña secured the victory by matching his rival’s par-par-bogey windup.

Image credits: Roy Domingo






