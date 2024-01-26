Israel gives hero’s burial to fallen Filipino-Israeli soldier killed in Hamas attack

ISRAEL military, together with more than a hundred Filipinos, paid their last respects to fallen young Filipino-Israeli reservist who was killed in the January 22 attack by the Hamas militants in Gaza.

Jewish and Christian rituals were performed as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) gave Sgt. First Class (Reserves) Cydrick Garin a hero’s burial in Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery in Tel Aviv Thursday.

Garin was one of the 21 IDF soldiers killed in the missile attack on the building where Israel forces are stationed in Gaza. Hamas claimed responsibility for the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces since the October 7 war.

Filipino social media influencers in Israel took video of the funeral and posted the ceremony on their Facebook pages.

IDF soldiers carried Garin’s coffin draped in Israeli flag.

He is survived by his mother, Imelda, and Filipino-Israeli wife Daniela.

His father, a native of Pangasinan, flew to Tel Aviv to attend the funeral.

Imelda and Cydrick migrated to Israel when the latter was still two years old. His mother worked as a cleaner and raised Cydrick in Tel Aviv by herself.

His mother spoke during the funeral and shared that it was his son’s dream to be a soldier of Israel.

“My son wanted to become a fighter. At first, I didn’t agree because I know it is very dangerous for him. But I couldn’t do anything because it is his heart’s desire,” Imelda said in between sobs.

“Even if he is a Filipino citizen, he still committed his life, for the beloved country, Israel,” she added.

The Times of Israel said his wife, Daniela, also spoke during the funeral. She said Garin is a “warrior” and did not think twice when he was drafted to join the Army on October 7.

His 11-grade teacher, Omri Gur, also testified that Garin was not a reformed criminal as was portrayed in media reports.

“Your story is not one of a young criminal who changed for the better. It is a story of an outstanding young man, a wonderful young man, who made a mistake and fought to return to himself again… and I will not let anyone tell this story differently,” the Times of Israel quoted Gur as saying.

Philippine Consul General and Deputy Chief of Mission Anthony Mandap attended the funeral.

Philippine Ambassador Pedro “Junie” Laylo Jr. personally expressed condolences to Garin’s family on behalf of the Philippine Embassy and the Filipino community in Israel last Wednesday.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai also paid his last respects.

