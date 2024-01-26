IFC to invest $15M in fund pool for eco-energy projects

THE private sector arm of the World Bank Group, the International Finance Corp. (IFC), is investing $15 million in the Southeast Asia Clean Energy Fund II (Seacef 2).

In a statement, the IFC said the investment platform will provide equity for early-stage and growth-stage investments in energy projects in Southeast Asia.

Managed by Clime Capital Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based fund manager, Seacef 2 will be the first fund to combine public, private, and philanthropic capital with a specialized focus on Southeast Asia.

“IFC supports innovative, climate-focused equity investments aimed at strengthening the climate finance market across emerging markets, including Southeast Asia,” IFC’s Vice President of Industries Mohamed Gouled was quoted in the statement as saying. “Private equity funds can play an important role in bridging the gap in financing early-stage climate infrastructure projects, advancing the energy transition and reducing greenhouse gas emissions along the way.”

The IFC said the fund will invest equity in utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage, in addition to helping businesses go to scale in areas ranging from rooftop solar, energy efficiency, electric mobility and grid management.

The Seacef 2 will target investments in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, with the remaining capital expected to fund companies with a regional footprint across Southeast Asia.

“We are delighted to partner with Clime Capital to provide much-needed capital to utility-scale clean energy startups and climate transition initiatives in the region, especially in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines,” Gouled said.

Along with the investment by the IFC, Seacef 2’s first closing was backed by Allied Climate Partners, British International Investment (BII), and the Cisco Foundation.

It is also backed by the Australian Development Investments (ADI), The Netherlands’ FMO, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), Impact Assets, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund Norfund and Sweden’s Swedfund.

“As time passes without sufficient progress in developing the critical resources to reduce carbon emissions, the planet needs more businesses focused on accelerating the low carbon transition to thrive,” Clime Capital CEO and Co-Founder Mason Wallick said.

“Clime Capital has proven that our unique combination of early-stage investment ability and clean-energy expertise applied through dedicated on-the-ground teams in Southeast Asia can make a real difference,” he added.

IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets we working in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries.

In fiscal year 2023, IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises.