Hyundai Motor warns of uncertainty as profit misses estimate

Hyundai Motor Co. warned of uncertainties for the year ahead after fourth-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates as a stronger Korean won outweighed solid sales growth in the United States and Europe.

Operating profit for the three months ended December 31 rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier to 3.4 trillion won ($2.5 billion), compared with the 3.67 trillion won estimate. Sales were 41.7 trillion won, rising 8.3 percent from a year ago and broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.

A stronger local currency has eaten into the bottom line, including a 635-billion-won hit to the fourth quarter’s operating profit, the company said. Improvement in its model mix and sales growth offset the impact, it said.

Despite the weaker end to the year, the company reported record annual profit of 15 trillion won and said it will pay a 11,400 won annual dividend. Shares rose 2 percent in Seoul.

Still, the company warned that headwinds are clouding the outlook for 2024. That includes macroeconomic uncertainties and a downturn in the real economy that’s likely to weigh on demand for both gas-powered cars and electric vehicles. It also expects that it will continue to contend with exchange-rate fluctuations and increased sales-related costs due to intensified competition among carmakers.

Hyundai set a 4 percent to 5 percent growth target for sales for 2024. It plans total investment this year of 12.4 trillion won, including 5.6 trillion won in capital expenditure and 4.9 trillion won for research and development.

Resilient sales

Retail sales proved resilient last year, increasing 6 percent despite higher interest rates and inflation. Hyundai has previously said it wants a 6.2 percent increase in global sales volumes for 2024 after missing the target for 2023.

Hyundai’s sales have been helped by a number of incentives it gives to both buyers and dealers, though it expects to rein in some enticements this year.

Its incentives for gas-powered vehicles are set to decline as it releases new SUV models in the US, Lee Seung Jo, Hyundai’s chief financial officer, said on a call following the earnings release.

The company has also “spent a lot” on incentives for purchases of EVs, as its vehicles don’t qualify for tax credits under President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, Lee said. He didn’t mention what will happen to the cash bonuses of as much as $7,500 the company pays to buyers in the US, which are due to expire at the end of the month.

Hyundai is also sticking to its goal to sell 2 million EVs a year in 2030, said Zayong Koo, senior vice president, when asked about any changes in EV strategy amid slowdown in the US market.

Separately, Hyundai affiliate Kia Corp also reported fourth-quarter results that missed analyst estimates. Kia announced plans to buyback 500 billion won worth of shares, or about 1.3% of its stock. Shares jumped 5.8% in Seoul.