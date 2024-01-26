House, Senate leaders trade ‘rhetoric’ on Cha-cha drive

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Friday responded to senators’ “very toxic rhetoric” over the ongoing signature drive for a people’s initiative (PI) to modify the 1987 Constitution, which he described as intended for him and the House.

During a news conference, Romualdez suggested that rather than criticizing the House, the Senate should focus on addressing its alleged failure to approve the priority legislation of the Marcos administration.

“The House of Representatives has completed its tasks. All assignments are done. Senators, on the other hand, are not finished. Finish your work. The Filipino people are waiting. Kadugay [you’re slow],” Romualdez said.

Romualdez highlighted the House’s approval of most of the administration’s priority bills, leaving only four pending as of this month.

“You have no business with people’s initiative. That’s the job of the people. The job of Congress and senators is legislation. PI is the power of the people. [You senators should] buckle down to work. There are only 24 of you; get your act together. Focus on your work. Stop hitting on Congress and maintain parliamentary courtesy,” Romualdez said.

Senators have expressed opposition to the PI for Charter change by adopting a manifesto seeking voters’ opinions on allowing the House and the Senate to jointly vote on proposed constitutional amendments, effectively sidelining the Senate.

Deadlock

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva reported Friday that the executive session between leaders of two chambers of Congress and President Marcos on the Cha-cha issue on Thursday virtually ended in a deadlock.

Villanueva told reporters the agreement boiled down to a “just do your job” attitude when they parted ways, as senators will “never surrender” in their firm, unanimous stand against the PI that they said is being initiated sneakily by the House of Representatives.

Parliamentary courtesy

Romualdez also dismissed Senator Imee Marcos’ claim of a P20 million reward for every district signing off on the PI as baseless speculation.

“The House of Representatives, despite the very toxic rhetoric coming out of the Senate… We would like to suggest to the leadership to exercise parliamentary courtesy and that they behave more properly. I wrote the letter to assuage any hurt feelings that they have,” he said.

He had written a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, assuring that the House would adopt the Senate’s Resolution of Both Houses 6, which aims to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution or any people’s initiative led by the Senate.

“That letter is to assure, to reassure the senators that we are one with them in their initiative,” Romualdez added.

Asked to confirm that “wala pong na-resolve [nothing was resolved],” Villanueva said, “I think it’s do your job, we will do our job.”

He indicated that as of now, it is “do what you think pleases you as you stand firm on your decision, and do whatever you want to do.”

Separately, Sen. Marcos, sister of the President, basically confirmed Villanueva’s update that nothing much was resolved in Thursday’s meeting with Mr. Marcos.

Villanueva told reporters on Friday “all these can be resolved in the other House,” and impliedly dared the congressmen to admit that they are behind the signature-gathering frenzy for the PI, which reportedly began in December when Congress was in recess.

“Is it just a coincidence that 90 percent of complainants who went to the office of Sen. Villanueva are pointing to the offices of their congressmen as behind the [signature gathering]? “Do you admit that you’re behind the People’s Initiative?” Villanueva asked.

Two days ago, all 24 senators signed a manifesto rejecting a People’s Initiative to amend the Charter, on the ground that the ongoing signature gathering for a People’s Initiative is not emanating from the grassroots, but from what senators called a “politician” initiative.”

The Senate is firmly against the current signature drive—whereby, supposedly, signatories support amending the 1987 Charter via PI for Congress convening as a Constituent assembly voting as one—a process that would drown out the votes of 24 senators versus over 200 members of the House of Representatives.

In their manifesto, the senators said the ongoing drive is not truly a PI but the machination of a few politicians, and would result in undermining democracy.

However, the staunchest defenders of the signature campaign, including House leaders like Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, said senators should not ignore the “will” of the people, who they said want the economic provisions of the Charter amended.

RBH 6

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, meanwhile, assured Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri that the House of Representatives will endorse a Senate resolution aimed at amending the “restrictive” economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

In a letter to Zubiri dated January 25, Romualdez conveyed the House’s commitment to adopting Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6, which proposes amendments to specific articles of the 1987 Constitution related to the economy.

According to Romualdez, the House was awaiting Senate approval of RBH 6, “and we commit to adopting this measure pertaining to the amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution.”