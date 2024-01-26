Hot money outflows post 2-year high at $247 million

THE Philippines continued to lose out on portfolio investments as the country posted its largest outflows in two years, according to the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Foreign investment transactions registered with the BSP through authorized agent banks (AABs) or hot money recorded net outflows worth $247 million in 2023, the highest since the $574 million posted in 2021.

Hot money net outflows in 2023 represented a reversal from the $887-million net inflows noted for the same period in 2022.

“Majority [or 95.1 percent] of these outflows represented capital repatriation while the remaining

4.9 percent pertained to remittance of earnings. The US continued to be the main destination of outflows with 63.6 percent of total,” BSP said.

Based on BSP data, outflows reached $13.1 billion for 2023 and were larger compared to the previous year’s $11.5 billion or by 14.6 percent or $1.7 billion.

For 2023, foreign investments registered with the BSP, through AABs, reached $12.9 billion. This was an increase of 4.4 percent compared to the $12.3 billion level in 2022.

BSP said the investments were predominantly investments in PSE-listed securities accounting for 57.3 percent in banks; property; holding firms; food, beverage & tobacco; and transportation services.

The rest of the investments were devoted to Peso government securities which accounted for 42.7 percent and other investments at less than 1 percent.

“The UK, US, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Japan were the top five [5] investor countries during the year, with combined share to total at 83.5 percent,” BSP said.

Meanwhile, BSP data showed net outflows of hot money amounted to $205 million in December 2023.

Gross outflows reached $1.3 billion while gross inflows amounted to $1.1- billion gross inflows for December 2023.

The BSP said the $1.1-billion registered investments for the month are lower by $509 million or by 32.3 percent compared to the $1.6 billion recorded in November 2023.

In December, more than half or 52.9 percent of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities amounting to $564 million.

Most of these were investments made in banks; holding firms; property; transportation services; and food, beverage and tobacco.

The data showed 47.1 percent were in Peso government securities and the remaining or less than one percent were in other instruments.

“Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom [UK], Singapore, United States [US], Luxembourg, and Hongkong with combined share to total at 83.3 percent,” BSP said.

Registration of inward foreign investments through AABs is optional under the rules on foreign exchange (FX) transactions.

It is required only if the investor or its representative will purchase FX from AABs and/or their subsidiary/affiliate foreign exchange corporations for repatriation of capital and remittance of earnings that accrue on the registered investment.

Without such registration, the foreign investor can still repatriate capital and remit earnings on its investment but the FX will have to be sourced outside the banking system.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





