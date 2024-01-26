Here comes the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS

DUBBED “The Pinnacle of Sustainable Luxury”, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC AMG recently made its Philippine debut as the latest addition to the Mercedes-Benz EQ family introduced locally last year.

IC Star Automotive Inc., the country’s official and sole distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, unveiled a much-awaited all-electric sedan as the first model built on the modular design envisioned for executive and luxury-class electric cars.

The MBUX Hyperscreen is the absolute interior highlight boasting a 56-inch curved display

Mercedes-Benz claims that the all-electric EQS offers features that can be experienced with almost all human senses. Moreover, it elevates the “Sustainable Luxury” experience to a new dimension in aesthetics, innovation, design, and performance. At the same time, the EQS testifies to the passionate commitment of its developers and designers to electric mobility to bring pleasure to drivers and passengers through technology, safety, and connectivity.

Opulence styling

Notable to the new EQS is the iconic Black Panel radiator trim with a three-dimensional Mercedes-Benz pattern, representing the commitment to the brand’s highest standards.

At a glance, the EQS Sedan embodies progress and dynamism. Mercedes-Benz defines the exterior as flowing, with seamless transitions and generously modelled surfaces that are true to the design concept of sensuous clarity. The sedan’s characteristic one-bow design highlights the coupé-like roofline, extending an arc over and to the rear frameless doors. With its one-bow lines and cab-forward fastback design, the EQS features a short nose and a one-piece aluminum clamshell hood that rises forcefully and slopes, flowing into a windshield with a severe incline and, as a result, achieving a 0.20 coefficient of drag, making it the world’s most aerodynamic production vehicle.

A Panoramic Sliding Roof, whether open or closed, attracts a bright and pleasant ambience inside. In addition, the new EQS features seamless door handles with chrome inserts, contributing to its stunningly sculpted design. For illumination, there is digital light with an ultra-range high beam. It has a visually digital light consisting of three light dots linked by a light band. The Digital Light adapts to the driving situation for relaxed and safe driving. It constantly adapts the illumination of the road for you to the lighting conditions, the traffic situation, the course of the road and the weather.

Meanwhile, the rear lights, which have internal mechanisms shaped like a curved 3D helix and are joined by a light band, are equally iconic of the EQ family. The new EQS has a 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheel for that sporty and robust character.

All the tech leading the way

Mercedes-Benz claims that the new EQS is already on the next level. Through Artificial Intelligence, it can make instantaneous decisions while learning over time about how the car is driven. Also available is the Zero-Layer interface that brings vehicle functions and infotainment to new dimensions. The control and display concept are utterly refined to its users, making them personalized for the driver by suggesting numerous infotainments and vehicle functions.

As part of the MBUX infotainment system, adaptive software ensures that the most pertinent applications are available at the top layer of the system and can make personalized suggestions about comfort, entertainment, or vehicle functions based on context and situation.

The MBUX Hyperscreen is the absolute highlight in the interior. It boasts a 56-inch curved display stretching to the front passenger dash area. The system allows the user to view all information and conveniently issue voice commands. The display has three screens merged by a bonded glass length. The driver section has an OLED 12.3-inch, the center dash has a 17.7-inch display, and the front passenger section has a 12.3-inch display. For a crisp audio experience, the system is supported by a Burmester 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers. Other features include Wireless charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Screen contents are quickly and easily shared with other passengers. Selection and modification of navigation destinations are also possible from the rear seats. MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System comprises two 11.6-inch displays with touch controls on the backrests of the driver and front passenger seats. The MBUX rear tablet is also available as standard. It is a fully-fledged tablet and can also be used outside the vehicle. In addition, users can install Android apps. With the convenient remote control, all rear seat entertainment functions can be comfortably controlled by users from any seat position. Each seat offers an opportunity to interact with the vehicle for a unique experience for both driver and passengers.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has up to 350 sensors, feeding control units, and algorithm information to process. Obvious information includes distances, speeds and acceleration, deceleration, lighting conditions, precipitation, temperatures, and seat occupancy.

First-Class comfort

Step inside and be enchanted with its first-class amenities and superb comfort. The new EQS prioritizes ride comfort with a four-link front and multi-link rear suspension similar to the luxurious flagship sedan S-Class. It features AIRMATIC air suspension with adjustable damping and real-time adaptation to road conditions.

The new EQS can transform the rear passenger compartment into a first-class cabin. Seats offer superb comfort thanks to the electronically adjustable backrests, climatized front and rear seats and a comfortable armrest at the back. The intelligent control option via the MBUX rear tablet in the comfort armrest is also an exciting feature.

The interior of EQS comes with Active Ambient Lighting, consisting of 190 LEDs that wrap around light strips and elements meld to form an additional lighting level with 64 colors available. The system works visually with the MBUX voice assistant and recognizes the position of the person speaking so it can direct cues like the system waiting for further input. Overall, the all-new EQS emphasizes a luxurious and smooth driving experience.

High-performance and all-electric

Motivation comes from an electric motor generating 360 horsepower and 565 N-m of torque. As a result, zero to 100 km/h is achieved in 5.3 seconds. The next-generation lithium-ion battery powers the electric motor, a sophisticated, high-energy density that sets a performance, efficiency, and charging capacity benchmark. It has a 108.4 kWh battery pack with a maximum range of 717 km (WLTP). Supporting the powerful electric traction motor is a responsive 4MATIC all-wheel Drive. At constant speed, an optimization process determines the most efficient all-wheel-drive distribution. The new EQS can quickly achieve a Manila to Baguio and back trips depending on road conditions, driving manners and vehicle load.

The new EQS also offers the benefits of conditionally automated driving. The Mercedes-Benz Driving Assistance Package Plus gives you safety technology: thanks to the modern, intelligently networked sensor systems, you can enjoy the many benefits of semi-automated driving.

Unsurprisingly, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS is designed to exceed all expectations. While the new EQS is a close relative to the new S-Class, the electric architecture is all its own. This luxurious electric sedan marks a significant milestone in integrating progressive mobility with executive-class luxury. The price of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 starts at P 9.990 million.

Image credits: Mercedes-Benz





