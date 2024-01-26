Government to generate ₱200 billion in fresh revenues after passage of ‘refined’ tax proposals

The government is seen to generate over P200 billion in fresh revenues from its “refined” tax proposals, the Department of Finance (DOF) said Friday.

The refined priority tax measures of the DOF are the value added tax (VAT) on digital service providers (DSP); the imposition of excise tax on single-use plastics (SUPs); Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP); the rationalization of the mining fiscal regime; and, the reform on the Motor Vehicle Users’ Charge (MVUC).

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto pressed for the passage of the refined priority tax measures of the DOF to attain the 8-point socioeconomic agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., specifically on securing sound fiscal management.

A total of P83.8 billion in revenues from 2024 to 2028 is expected to be delivered the VAT on DSP, which seeks to level the playing field between local and foreign DSPs by clarifying that services provided by the latter in the country that are subject to VAT.

The DOF said the reform would lead to “equitable tax treatment and fair competition between foreign and local DSPs.”

Meanwhile, Package 4 of the CTRP, which seeks to encourage growth in key financial markets by simplifying the tax structure on passive income and on certain instruments and other financial products, is expected to generate an estimated additional P12.2 billion in revenues from 2024 to 2028.

Recto emphasized that under the refined Package 4 proposal, the DOF will maintain the structure of some products and instruments, while delaying the implementation of certain provisions by 2028 or when the government will be in a better fiscal position.

The DOF will also impose an excise tax on certain SUPs, which will raise a total of P33.9 billion in revenues from 2024 to 2028, to curb the high volume of mismanaged SUPs.

Rationalizing the mining fiscal regime, the DOF predicted, will bring about P47 billion in incremental revenues from 2024 to 2028 by introducing a new fiscal regime that will encourage growth in the sector, while ensuring the government still has its fair share of the profits from mining activities.

Lastly, the DOF revised its MVUC proposal, expected to generate P36 billion from 2024 to 2028, to consider the impact of the new rates on inflation, specifically in the transportation and logistics sectors.

The five refined priority tax measures awaiting passage in Congress will collect a total of P213 billion in revenues.

“Considering these reforms altogether, we expect total revenues to grow from 15.5 percent of GDP in 2024 to 16.8 percent of GDP in 2028,” Recto said.

By “recalibrating” its existing priority tax measures, it will not translate to “unnecessary burden to Filipino consumers and taxpayers” because the DOF said these are “fairer, easier to collect, and more practical.”

The DOF aims to pass all priority reforms within the year to achieve the government’s fiscal targets as outlined in the Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF), Recto added.

Recto said on Wednesday that the DOF would not push for new taxes this year amid its P4.3 trillion goal since it might burden Filipinos considering the current inflation climate in the country. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/25/dof-not-rushing-new-taxes-amid-p4-3-trillion-goal/)