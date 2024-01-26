Government, manufacturers eye ‘Pinoy sardines’ alternative

THE canned sardines manufacturers and the national government are mulling over rolling out a “Pinoy Sardines” brand that would serve as a cheaper alternative to branded sardines sold in the market.

Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines (CSAP) Executive Director Francisco Buencamino said the industry and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) are working towards the possibility of selling a “Pinoy Sardine” brand in the domestic market akin to the existing Pinoy Tasty and Pinoy Pandesal items.

Buencamino disclosed that the idea of a Pinoy Sardines came from Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, with the CSAP working on the matter recently.

The Pinoy Sardines brand is envisioned to be a cheaper alternative of the branded canned sardines available in the market today, he explained. The industry would be able to provide such an item by reducing their production costs through the use of cheaper raw materials like tomato paste, flavorings and tin cans.

“In introducing the new brand that the DTI wants—Pinoy Sardines—[we will reduce costs] not [by reducing] the count of fish [in a can] but [in other costs]. [We will find] new sources of tomato paste, which are imported, or work on importation privileges to bring down our costs,” Buencamino told reporters on Thursday.

“[We will also] work towards vegetable oil, flavoring items from agricultural products like carrots and pepper, those being put inside the cans. WE will work something out with the DA [Department of Agriculture] on this matter to bring down the price. If there is cooking oil, we will try to negotiate it at lower cost,” Buencamino added.

Buencamino said the industry is also looking at reducing costs by slashing the fees they incur in selling the canned sardines themselves such as listing fees, shelf-spacing fees, storage fees and merchandising fees at the supermarkets.

“All of what can be reduced…we will reduce, all for the intention of coming up with lower prices,” he said.

Buencamino emphasized that one of the benefits of rolling out the Pinoy Sardines is that it would be the lone canned sardines product that would be covered by a Suggested Retail Price (SRP), leaving out the other branded items, just like in the case of Pinoy Tasty and Pinoy Pandesal.

Buencamino explained that local canned sardines manufacturers are now working out on how to reduce the costs of production to be able to sell Pinoy Sardines, which includes replacing imported raw materials with cheaper locally available materials.

Buencamino added that CSAP already submitted a draft memorandum of agreement to the DTI regarding the Pinoy Sardines project.

“It would take us about one to two months if approved to launch the product,” he said.

Shrinkflation

Buencamino also noted that Pinoy Sardines is the industry’s answer to “shrinkflation,” which he strongly opposed, arguing that reducing the weight of canned sardines through fewer fish would be a disservice to the consuming public.

“Ayaw namin mag-shrink! It is not fair to our clientele, to our consumers that they will suffer this desire to lower prices by reducing [the weight of the products]. We cannot do that. The standard of our canned sardines has six Tambans in one can,” he said.

“In a free enterprise market there are always substitutes. If they stop eating sardines they will take something else as their viands that are cheaper. If we reduce the weight of our cans, we are cheating the consumers,” he added.

This week, the DTI greenlit price increase requests from manufacturers of 9 stock-keeping units (SKUs), which included canned sardines. Four out of 15 SKUs of canned sardines in the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) bulletin posted an average of 14 to 15 percent increase or an increase of P2.69 to P2.73. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/24/dti-approves-price-hike-for-9-skus-in-srp-bulletin/)

Image credits: Oceana Philippines





