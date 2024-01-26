Government creates TWG to address food supply sufficiency amid price hikes

A technical working group (TWG), which will be spearheaded by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and composed of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), will be created to address the issue on the movement of pork and other raw materials within agricultural zones.

This was among the efforts brought to the table during the meeting of the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) last January 24 as the council laid down efforts in ensuring the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC) at reasonable prices.

The formation of the TWG among the four agencies stemmed from the issue brought up by United Broilers Raisers Association Inc. (UBRA) and the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers Inc. (PCFMI).

“The United Broilers Raisers Association Inc. [UBRA] and the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers Inc. [PCFMI] raised the issue on the movement of pork and other raw materials within agricultural zones due to the requirement of local government unit [LGU] permits and restrictions related to the occurrence of the African Swine Flu [ASF],” the DTI-Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau said in a statement on Thursday.

“To resolve this concern, the Department of Justice (DOJ), through Undersecretary Geronimo L. Sy, volunteered to take the lead in the establishment of a TWG composed of the DILG, DA, DTI, and DOJ as it has the enforcement capability to correct the policies and procedures being implemented by the LGUs, in accordance with existing laws,” the DTI noted.

Also during the NPCC meeting, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the DTI would coordinate with the DILG regarding the implementation of the Executive Order (EO) No. 41 suspending the collection of pass-through fees by LGUs. On top of this, the Trade chief emphasized that non-compliance to the measure shall be reported.

Meanwhile, DTI said the Department of Energy (DOE) informed the council about the geopolitical factors, such as elevated war risk premiums and “escalating” Middle East tension that present potential supply disruptions.

“The DOE also discussed that the setting of contract prices for liquefied petroleum gas [LPG] is on a monthly basis only. With this, the council requested DOE to reflect monitored nationwide prices of LPG on their website, for the information of consumers,” DTI said.

As it convened the NPCC, which was attended by the DTI, DA, DOH, DOJ, DILG, Sugar Regulatory Administration, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, National Food Authority, Philippine Competition Commission, National Economic and Development Authority, UBRA, PCFMI, Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association Inc., Laban Konsyumer Inc., and Citizen Watch, the Trade department unveiled that it approved a new round of price increase among basic necessities and prime commodities in the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) bulletin.

On Wednesday, DTI approved price increase requests from manufacturers of 9 stock-keeping units (SKU), which include canned sardines, powdered milk and toilet soap. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/24/dti-approves-price-hike-for-9-skus-in-srp-bulletin/)