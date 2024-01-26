‘Gold, Grit and Glory Award’ for EJ

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA is bound to receive a third award besides the prestigious Athlete of the Year trophy and as a major awardee during the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards Night.

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Milo hails the world’s no. 2 pole vaulter by bestowing to him the “Gold, Grit and Glory Award” in Monday’s proceedings at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

The award represents excellence, resilience and inspiration by the 28-year-old University of Santo Tomas alumnus, one of dozens of awardees that the country’s sportswriting fraternity, currently headed by The Philippine Star sports editor Nelson Beltran, will honor for their achievements in 2023.

Obiena is the second elite athlete to be recognized by Milo with the same award after Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz last year.

The traditional awards night is exclusively staged by the 75-year-old media organization is presented by ArenaPlus, the 24/7 sports app in the Philippines, with the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, Cignal and PLDT/Smart as major sponsors and the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero and Rain or Shine as supporters.

Milo Sports head Carlo Sampan will award Obiena the special honor.

“An athlete who embodies the Grit for unwavering determination in the face of challenges, and Glory to become an inspiration for others,” Milo said in a statement.

“In celebration of 60 years in the Philippines, Milo aims to honor and empower athletes to reach new heights and stands as a testament to MILO’s legacy of pursuing greatness in sports.”

Also to be recognized by Milo are the 12 recipients of the Tony Siddayao awards as testament to its support to young and promising Filipino athletes.

Registration for the awards night starts at 6 p.m.