Experts cite risks in DOF no-new-taxes stand

THERE can be no doubt about the capability of efficient tax collection in raising revenues, but in the Philippines, local economists said this could mean growth-hurting austerity measures and mounting debts while the government tries to make tax collection more efficient.

Former National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Dante B. Canlas told BusinessMirror that tax collection efficiency needs to be enhanced and that can help shore up revenues.

Canlas said attaining a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 3 percent and a public debt-to-GDP ratio of below 60 percent by 2028 would require slower government spending.

“If, as announced by DOF [Department of Finance] Secretary [Ralph] Recto, new taxes are ruled out, then in order to stand a chance of achieving the 2028 fiscal targets, government spending must slow down while protecting core Filipino values in health, education, national security, and infrastructure,” Canlas said.

“The BIR and BOC must deliver on their respective revenue targets without fail. DOF and DBM [Department of Budget and Management] must watch carefully the formulation of the annual National Expenditure Program that the President submits each year to Congress,” he also said.

Canlas said the Executive may also need to work with Congress on a “medium-term budget” to improve the government’s chances of protecting its fiscal health.

“New taxes should not be ruled out by the Administration, particularly, if current tax measures are not delivering on the envisioned fiscal targets,” Canlas said.

“This is where a budget accord with Congress is helpful. If there are new public spendings that existing taxes cannot accommodate in the current planning period of 2023-2028, then new taxes are critical; hence, Congress must be on board to enact new taxes under the current Administration,” he explained.

Ateneo de Manila University economist Louie Dumlao told BusinessMirror that improving tax efficiency can raise revenues but not trim the country’s deficit-to-GDP ratio to 3 percent.

Dumlao said raising taxes too soon may be too much as households could scrimp, leading to too much austerity.

De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas said new taxes could be an additional burden to consumers, especially amid rising inflation. Given this, Dumlao and Oplas want raising taxes postponed to the next administration in order to give consumers a reprieve.

“The government should be patient that it might take years or even beyond this administration to normalize debt,“ Dumlao said.

Ateneo Center for Research and Development (ACERD) Associate Director Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes backed Recto’s position, saying it could make the country a more attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

Good housekeeping, Peña-Reyes said, is a good way to communicate the country’s potentials to foreign investors. Getting more investments would lead to faster growth.

He admitted, though, that the country is in a “tricky place” given that last year, the country’s GDP target was not met and the country overshot its inflation target. He said fiscal policy, therefore, requires a careful balancing act.

However, ADMU economist Leonardo Lanzona told BusinessMirror that Secretary Recto erred in his claim that new taxes will lead to inflation.

Lanzona said new taxes become inflationary only when the proceeds are used for “unproductive activities” which does not create additional production and raises prices.

He also said the government’s debt burden has already reached P14.5 trillion and is even expected to grow to P15.8 trillion by the end of 2024. This level of debt cannot be addressed simply by addressing collection efficiency.

“If we don’t tax, our debt burden increases, making it more difficult to finance our budget deficits. Government will again underspend, resulting in lower GDP,” Lanzona said.

He alson noted that while there are those who view the country’s debt- to-GDP ratio as manageable, this “is not true.” Lanzona said the level of income should be considered when talking about the country’s debts.

In terms of numbers and compared to other Asean countries, the debt- to-GDP ratio may be manageable but only if the national incomes of the other countries are not considered.

“Since the national income base of the other Asean countries are significantly higher than the Philippines, these ratios are hardly comparable,” Lanzona said.

Meanwhile, before introducing new taxes, Oplas said the government should build the country’s confidence in its ability to efficiently collect revenues and deliver public services.

As long as there is no improvement in revenue collection, many Filipinos will be discouraged to contribute to national coffers, Oplas said.

“The best that the government can do is really prudent public administration. [They should] lessen unnecessary expenditure; [undertake] more PPP [Public Private Partnership], BOT [Build Operate Transfer]; and allow the private sector to contribute to economic growth,” Oplas told BusinessMirror.

On Wednesday, Recto said the DOF is banking on a more efficient and streamlined tax system and better inflation to hit the state’s goal of collecting a record-high P4.3 trillion in revenues this year, and it is cool to new taxes this year.

Recto said the Bureaus of Customs and of Internal Revenue would depend on better performance to generate funds for the state.

He confirmed that earlier proposals to impose taxes on junk food and higher sweetened beverage tax and other consumption-based taxes are now shelved.

Recto said passing new taxes might burden Filipinos amid the current inflation climate of the country.