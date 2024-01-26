DepEd chief eyes full digitalization, internet interconnectivity of schools with DigiEd 2028

While admitting that only 69 percent of schools nationwide have access to Internet connectivity with most limited only to faculty rooms, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte launched the implementation of Department of Education’s (DepEd) Digital Education 2028 (DigiEd 2028).

During her Basic Education Report 2024, Duterte said that they are determined to provide school-wide Wi-Fi through DepEd DigiEd 2028.

Service providers

To make the project materialize, Duterte said they are already in talks with Converge, PLDT, Globe, Starlink, and other Internet service providers “with the aim of providing adequate Internet access to both teachers and learners in our schools.”

“Ito ang magsusulong ng makabagong Edukasyon tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas. This will be our flagship program to banner our commitment to adaptability and technological advancement,” Duterte said, stressing that it is part of the “TA” in the MATATAG Agenda, which is “TAke” bigger steps to accelerate the delivery of basic education facilities and services.

Through DigiEd 2028, Duterte added, they will pursue full digitization and interconnectivity of all DepEd offices and schools nationwide.

Alongside traditional textbooks, she said DepEd would also provide e-textbooks.

“To leverage digital technology, we have started consultations with various publishers to facilitate the provision of electronic textbooks. In the procurement of textbooks for the MATATAG K-10 Curriculum, we will require the winning bidder to provide us with electronic copies for learners,” she said.

The DepEd also aims to modernize assessment systems, including equipment and manpower, to enable large-scale assessments using computer-based methodologies.

“We will optimize the use of technology while ensuring its responsible and ethical use, especially with the world exploring artificial intelligence in both teaching and learning. We will be launching the MATATAG Portal. This will be a one-stop online/offline platform open to teachers, learners and parents,” she explained.

The portal she said, will house all digital learning resources and applications to make both learning and teaching materials easily accessible even in times of calamities.

The portal also seeks to connect multiple DepEd systems in order to provide real-time education statistics and information to our stakeholders.

Alongside the DepEd DigiEd 2028, the Duterte vowed to continue to close the gap in terms of physical infrastructure.

“We will also partner with the World Bank for their Infrastructure Support for Resilient Schools (ISRS) Project to support disaster-affected schools in selected regions,” she said.

The event was also attended by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Pia Cayetano, Secretary of National Economic and Development Authority Arsenio Balisacan, members of the diplomatic corps, and international and local partners of DepEd. -30-