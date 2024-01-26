BSP chief endorses non-monetary measures against inflation to PBBM

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), in an open letter to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Friday, stressed the importance of non-monetary measures to address inflation this year.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the BSP’s risk-adjusted forecasts indicated that inflation may settle above the target at 4.2 percent in 2024 before slowing to about 3.4 percent in 2025.

However, risks remain skewed to the upside this year and next year. These upside risks include higher transport charges, increased electricity rates, and higher oil and domestic food prices.

“Given the significant upside risks to food and transport prices—including from the continued constraints on international food trade—we wish to highlight the crucial role of non-monetary measures in helping to bring inflation back to a target-consistent path,” Remolona said.

These non-monetary measures, he added, include Executive Order No. 50, which extended the effectivity of reduced tariff rates on key agricultural commodities and could temper risks to food prices.

However, Remolona said this is not enough, and that other supply-side measures are “equally important” to keep inflation at bay.

He said these strategies include those needed to mitigate the potential impact of El Niño in communities, as well as efforts to boost the productivity of the agriculture sector.

The BSP expects an uptick in inflation in the second quarter before slowing to within the target band in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. First-quarter inflation is expected to be within target due to base effects.

“Inflation is likely to settle within target in Q1 (first quarter) 2024 due to negative base effects but could temporarily accelerate above the target in Q2 (second quarter) 2024 due to the potential impact of El Niño weather conditions, second-round effects of supply shocks, and positive base effects,” Remolona said.

“Subsequently, inflation is projected to return to target in Q3 (third quarter) 2024 and settle near the midpoint in Q4 (fourth quarter) 2024, aided by the decline in global oil prices,” he added.