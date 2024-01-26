BOI endorses Edotco telco infra project for green lane

The Board of Investments (BOI) has given green lane certification to a P150-billion Malaysian telecommunications project, which “will play a huge role” in introducing 5th Generation (5G) mobile network in the Philippines.

The investment promotion agency attached to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it has given a green lane certification to Edotco Towers Inc. for its telecommunications infrastructure project through the BOI’s One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments (OSACSI).

“Expecting an investment of approximately P150 billion in the coming years, Edotco plans a balanced rollout of 25,000 common telecommunications infrastructures,” BOI said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the BOI, this “strategic” deployment spans urban and rural areas, addressing the needs of mobile network operators (MNO) and aligning with the government’s efforts to “enhance” mobile network access and internet penetration in underserved and unserved regions.

Moreover, the agency noted the telecommunications infrastructure developed by the company will form the base and platform for future mobile broadband networks in the country.

“The project will play a huge role in introducing new technologies such as 5th Generation (5G) mobile broadband networks and large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) applications through its shared infrastructure offered to services providers and government agencies with open access and a non- discriminatory basis,” the BOI said.

On the operations side, Edotco will utilize “non-conventional” energy resources, such as photovoltaic systems, wind, biomass, fuel cells, energy storage systems, or hybrid solutions, if site conditions are optimal for its use.

The BOI also noted that Edotco will tap different analytics software to ensure “continuous improvement” in the operations of the network and avoid or minimize outages at sites.

As to the project’s economic impact, the agency said this project can help entice more investors as well as help beef up the country’s national employment rate.

“Edotco’s project will strengthen the telecommunications infrastructure in the country. It will attract more investors as connectivity is critical in supporting business operations,” the BOI said.

“The project will benefit Filipinos through an increase in national employment rates and positive growth to domestic skilled labor pools with long-term transfer of knowledge from multinationals. Employment will not only come from the construction of infrastructure but from operations and maintenance as well.”

The agency noted the sustainable solutions attached to this project. For one, energy costs are “substantially” reduced to the advantage of the MNO and this reduced consumption (on an aggregated basis) places less demand on the national grid.

“Another sustainable solution is the introduction of green energy.”

According to the BOI, Edotco focuses on constructing, owning, operating, maintaining, and leasing out telecommunication towers to telecommunication operators. It was the first foreign investor in common towers in the Philippines and was recognized as a government-linked company in Malaysia.

Edotco is a wholly owned subsidiary of Edotco Group Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian-based entity renowned for its reputation as the first regional and integrated infrastructure services company in Asia with a portfolio of over 58,000 towers across nine countries.

The green lanes for strategic investments were established through Executive Order 18, which was approved by the Office of the President in February last year. Green lanes aim to hasten, simplify, and automate the permit and license application processes for strategic investments in the Philippines.