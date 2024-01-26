BIR to stick to its guns in revenue generation

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) will continue with its approach to ensure tax compliance and efficiency in revenue generation by addressing the illicit trade in e-cigarettes and vapor (vaping) products.

“We will continue what we’ve been doing—the fearless and aggressive enforcement activities. We’ll still pursue those outright and illegal activities like illicit trades, [of] illicit cigarettes, [and] vape products,” said Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. during a joint news briefing with the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said during the briefing last Wednesday that the BIR “must aggressively run after tax cheats and bring action against them in court.”

Recto laid the government’s plan to generate P4.3 trillion in revenues and borrow P2.4 trillion to fuel economic growth. The revenues, he said, must “not rely solely on imposing new or additional taxes” but through intensifying the BIR’s “campaign for tax compliance in a fair manner that favors no one.”

E-cigarette and vapor products manufacturers and distributor in the country expressed their support to the DOF’s thrust to ensure correct duties and taxes are efficiently collected and not evaded, a statement by the Philippine E-cigarette Industry Association (Pecia) read. The Pecia is “fully committed to compliance with Philippine government regulations, including the laws covering the so-called ‘sin’ industries,” it added.

The organization said its members follow both Republic Act (RA) 11900 (Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act) and RA 11467, a new sin tax reform law that raised taxes on alcohol products and e-cigarettes to which a substantial portion of the revenue will be allocated to fund the Universal Health Care (UHC) program.

Pecia’s statement comes after an ongoing investigation of the House Committee on Ways and Means found the “Flava” brand depriving the government of tax revenues. The lawmakers also accused its manufacturer Flava Corp. of aggressively marketing its vaping devices to minors through social media.

According to the House Committee on Ways and Means, Flava underdeclared its imports from China by labeling its vape products as having freebase nicotine, which has a lower excise tax, rather than the nicotine salt ingredient it has.

More than P800 million in taxes were allegedly unpaid by Flava, which are funds intended for the UHC to provide medical access to Filipinos through the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), as estimated by Cagayan de Oro City Second District Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez who leads the probe in the Lower House.

However, the Pecia said it takes “any allegations of under declaration seriously and are dedicated to upholding transparency and accountability within our members.” The organization added it has established internal mechanisms to ensure that its members adhere to tax obligations and are open to collaborating with government authorities to address any concerns.

“Rest assured, we prioritize lawful practices to contribute positively to the nation’s revenue goals,” read the organization’s statement.