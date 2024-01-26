‘Beef’: And it ain’t about any meat

THERE is Beef on Netflix but it talks about a different kind of meat. Asian meat—hot, charming, magical characters meant to steal the thunder from other TV series and, of course, your heart.

We all can relate to the story: road rage. But it is not merely about two people fighting over traffic rules or bumping each other and going into an endless blame game. The crisis begins with our man, Danny Cho, who is returning a grill for the third time. “Do you count?” Danny pointedly asks the guy at the counter, hinting at racial profiling. But Danny is one odd guy. And we do not know what the grill is for. Something is amiss. Danny is not able to produce the receipt necessary for the “return” of the merchandise. And the cashier is quick to push the public announcement blaring for everyone to hear how the receipt indeed is crucial to any engagement in this store.

Danny Cho rushes out of the store, annoyed, after having given up on his goal that morning. Outside, he is dazed and loses concentration; before he realizes it, he is almost bumping a tonier car. Or what is the latter that was about to crush him?

A car chase ensues, where at stake is not simply the mental health of the two protagonists but their autobiography. Danny is not alone, for there is Amy with beef all of her own. Thus, the title of the series and thus the metaphor that celebrates the sinews and blood of being Asian—Japanese, Korean, everything other than White American—in a land that is by default always white and, to a point, American.

I believe the first episode of any wonderful series is the key to being hooked to the drama being presented. And Beef is not one to disappoint.

In the episode, titled in a pseudo-poetic “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” the road rage introduces two individuals each caught in their own personal problem.

Danny is a contractor who does not land any contract and ends up doing the most menial of jobs. Amy is the zealous woman entrepreneur out to sell her own business for $10 million to Jordan who, despite and maybe because of her sublime taste, operates a home-improvement business serving the most ordinary classes of people. Amy’s husband is George Nakai, a Japanese American, son of the fashionably eccentric artist, Fumi Nakai.

Danny has his own problem: his younger brother Paul. Good-looking, Paul will sort of mediate the gap between his brother Danny and the other party in the road rage, Amy. If Amy had this househusband, then Danny has his own brother who would not budge away from his computer.

At the end of the first episode,when we are well-informed that the plot is about failed revenge, mistaken identities and botched romances, the music from Hoobastank soars. The song is “The Reason” and we remember the MTV of that song when it was released many years earlier: a woman steps out and gets run over by a car, as a heist happens while the death of this woman steals the attention from everyone. It is once more the road and a car and a rage over how misfortune is always just around the corner.

Here is the promise of Beef, a tight story that is summed up by the most caustic use of songs with their own dose of references.

Somewhere along the way, Scott, Paul’s and Danny’s cousin, arrives, fresh from prison, and becomes the financial and strategic adviser to Danny.

Gripping as the narrative may be, the magic and charm of the series can be found really in its ensemble of Asian actors. If there is a beef about how they are handled, one could perhaps see it in how the non-Japanese are asked to play the role of that ethnicity, the idea being that all Asians look the same. And yet there is the benediction: here are Asian actors playing the tragicomic roles that, in another era, would have been given to White Americans.

Be that as it may, the actors and the characters they play are the factors that make Beef a rare meat, in the sense of not being seen always and not to point at the rawness of their portrayal.

Patty Yasutake as Fumi Nakai is a virago of an artist and mother-in-law. With those eyelids always covered in kohl and contempt, she does not need to speak to spew her disappointment at the fact that her son’s wife stays out of the house most of the time.

David Choe as Isaac is this guy recently paroled with a misplaced tenderness in that thug of a persona. Young Mazino as Paul is the beefcake in, well, Beef; he gets closer to Amy not knowing the road rage incident will get in the way of their own raging hormones (or at least, Paul’s).

However, the steak in Beef comes from two marvelous actors: Steven Yeun as Danny Cho and Ali Wong as Amy Lau. Yeun became popular through the series The Walking Dead and the acclaimed film Minari. He has shed the good looks for Beef as he wails in a Christian church service and tries to exact revenge against Amy. Ali Wong is a stand-up comedian but here she shows a range that is so delicious to experience. In a marriage counseling session, we savor the lies her face tries to hide.

Beef is a miniseries created for Netflix by Korean-American director Lee Sung Jin. At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Beef received eight wins, including acting awards for Yeun and Wong, and the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Beef won, among other awards, the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

A footnote: When the episodes (1 and 5) are directed by Hikari, the series assumes this terrific burst of energy.