Balbanida buckles down to training in Youth Olympics

GANGWON, South Korea—Avery Uriel Balbanida buckled down to work as he tested the snow at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre ahead of his first competition on Monday in the Fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games.

But he’s not bent at only competing, he’s in the Youth Olympics to savor the experience and learn from the opportunity.

“It’s truly an experience that I want to save here and just like I said before, the chance to ski with the greatest skiers of my age is something of a chance I cannot pass,” said Balbanida, a taekwondo blackbelt who’s also into roller sports. “So I’m going to take my time and enjoy the moment.”

Balbanida, 16, is entered in the men’s sprint freestyle on Monday and 7.5-km classic skiing on Tuesday. He’s here with his Canada-based Australian coach Allison McArdle.

The 11th grader at the All Saints High School in Calgary City stares at a start list of 80 skiers in his first event and expects athletes from Norway, Finland and Sweden as his toughest foes.

But he vowed to give the competition his best.

“I really want to try my best and I’m honored to be here,” he said. “Pressured? It will help me more to be motivated and it gives me more drive.”

Balbanida is the third Filipino athlete who qualified for these games with speed skater Peter Joseph Groseclose already having flown back to the US and freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe expected to return to Geneva on Monday.

Groseclose sustained a foot injury in the 500 meters while Rabe hurt her knee and didn’t start in her events.

McArdle told Balbanida to enjoy the moment as a young athlete.

“Just enjoy the experience of competing with the best young cross-country athletes around the world,” McArdle said. “We don’t have a specific goal, we just hope he tries the best he can and enjoy the competition.”

Groseclose, meanwhile, promised to gain from his experience here.

“I’m going to continue competing in the World Cups, Junior World Cups and even the world championships,” he said. “And I hope to compete in the 2026 Olympics in Italy.”

“I got some good racing experience and this competition has really refined my abilities,” he added.