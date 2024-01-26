Anti-labor bill on execution of monetary awards prejudicial to migrant workers

Another bill that contains anti-labor provision on execution of monetary awards is in the offing with the proposed creation of the Migrant Worker Relations Commission (MWRC).

House Bill 8805 seeks the creation of the MWRC, a quasi-judicial body that will have jurisdiction over all claims and disputes involving Filipino migrant workers. The bill was proposed by Rep. Ron Salo of the Kabayan party-list group.

The bill seeks to provide timely and fair resolution of the grievances of the migrant workers, which will be transferred to the MWRC from the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) or National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB).

However, the proposed bill contained provisions in connection with the execution of monetary awards, which essentially are anti-labor, unconstitutional and pro-employers.

In essence, it will amend the Labor Code that will have adverse significant impact on the “immediately final and executory” nature of decisions issued by the quasi-judicial bodies like the NLRC/NCMB.

Under the bill, within 15 days after the decision granting the monetary award becomes final and executory, a writ of execution may be issued by the MWRC after hearing on the (a) disputed amount, including payment of damages if possible and/or (b) other discretionary awards such as moral, exemplary damages and similar awards, provided that the migrant worker posts a sufficient bond to ensure full restitution in case of reversal.

Pending appeal or judicial review, the execution of the monetary award may also be satisfied without need of a bond by depositing and holding the amount above in a fiduciary bank account. Interest earned on the deposit shall go to the prevailing party.

The same controversial provision on the escrow/fiduciary deposit and execution bond was also included during the deliberations of the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers.

The Senate and the House of Representatives approved and ratified the bicameral conference committee version of the Magna Carta.

Sweepingly linked with ambulance chasing, proponents stressed that such move is necessary to ensure the restitution of monetary awards in case the appropriate appellate court annuls or partially or totally reverses the monetary judgment award.

The Senate approved the measure on September 27, 2023 without the escrow/execution bond provision with 14 votes, no negative vote, and no abstention.

The House of Representatives earlier approved on March 6, 2023 its version of the Magna Carta (House Bill 7325) that contains the escrow/ execution bond provision.

The bicameral conference committee met to reconcile the provisions of the two versions and to come up with the common bill and presented to both houses for final reading and vote. The escrow portion was omitted but the execution bond was retained.

Following the ratification, the proposed bill will be transmitted to the Office of the President for his approval and signature.

The seafarers were the first group to be the target of these anti-labor provisions, and now even land based migrant workers will be adversely affected.

The migrant workers will wait for longer years before they receive the monetary award if the proposed provision on fiduciary deposit will be included. It will take 7.2 years on average for an OFW money claims case to go through the entire judicial process from the date of filing of the complaint up to the time the Supreme Court decides on it.

A migrant worker seeks payment of monetary benefits because of the fact that he is in financial distress due to his medical condition.

Many are jobless, sick, disabled and infirm who incur huge debts to sustain their medication while others die before the decision by the Supreme Court is released.

Under the Labor Code, the posting of bond is imposed only on the side of employer. Labor is required to pay only a minimal appeal fee.

The proponents erroneously presumed that the migrant worker is in the same economic footing as the employer.

Instead of saving his earnings for his medication, he will be forced to redirect them to the execution bond, jeopardizing further his economic well-being.

The fiduciary deposit or the requirement for an execution bond violates the constitutional guarantee on equal protection, which means that all persons or things similarly situated should be treated alike, both as to rights conferred and responsibilities imposed.

It will partake of the nature of class legislation because it singles out migrant workers’ (landbased and seabased) claims from other labor claims. It is discriminatory against migrant workers as there is no substantial distinction between the claims of a migrant worker and any other local laborer.

It undermines the constitutional mandate to protect the rights of OFWs and to promote their welfare when it deprives migrant workers an avenue to receive the fruits of their legal battle.

In the end, the “balance of scale” will tilt more to capital as this will protect the business interest of the manning agencies and their principal rather than the migrant workers themselves.

Without any leverage in prosecuting his monetary claims, chances are, the migrant worker bows to the demand of his employer to either drop his claim or accept a small settlement.

Migrant workers, both landbased and seabased, will be “penalized,” which will downplay their rights guaranteed by the constitution instead of protecting their rights and promoting their welfare.

Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the seafarers’ division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan law offices. For comments, e-mail info@sapalovelez.com, or call 0917-5025808 or 0908-8665786.