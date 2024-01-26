Almanaque: Counting the days of our lives

The first almanac (spelled that way by the time I encountered one) I saw was printed by Cecilio Press, a pre-war printing press in Naga City. It was already in the ’80s and people—mostly middle-aged and old residents of the city—were buying them. The store that carried them was in a public market of Naga, which held for a long time the odd record of being the biggest supermarket in Asia. How valid this claim was no one really cares now; history has overtaken any of these records about the biggest and longest and oldest in our locale.

The store selling the almanac, which also bore the name “Kalendaryong Bikol” sat there beside cigarettes with brands like “Bataan” and “Quiapo,” with their characteristic brown rolling paper. Areca nuts, leaves of betel-vine, and slaked lime were there on rows and rows of circular baskets.

Was there a one-to-one correspondence between the chewers and those who consulted the days of their lives in an annual book that also spoke of stars and planets aligning? There may not be but there in the complicit air of the public market were elements of social life slowly becoming part of the shadow culture.

The term “almanac” itself is considered obscure in its etymology. However, the 4th edition of the Webster’s New World Dictionary speaks of the word as having been derived from the Greek word for “calendar.” This perhaps explains the Kalendaryong Bikol containing other information such as auspicious dates.

It was in this Bikol calendar that I also first witnessed the Bakunawa, the mythical serpent (monster is much derogatory a concept) created to swallow the moon or the earth (in some tales, the universe) and disgorge it later through propitiatory rites. This proto explanation of the cycle of life is crystallized by the myth of eternal return a la Eliade.

Turning the page of the Kalendaryong Bikol, one could see the Serpent, with a crown on top of her head. On the same page it was stated how one should always think of this Being as the orientation of all elements above it. The note said, when building a house, one should avoid hitting the head of the Serpent with the major posts used to prop up said structure. The calendar is thus an almanac, which doubles as our own wellspring of geomancy—earth magic.

The notion of the pillar is crucial in geomantic literatures. Mircea Eliade, mentioned above already, coined the term “axis mundi,” which refers to the “cosmic axis” or “world pillar.” In other narratives, this could be represented by a magical giant tree; in architecture, the spires or domes could be supplanted poles.

The domain of religious symbols offers us the parallel shafts of light, which connect the Divine to the supplicating Mortals. Or, the unseen two points linking Heaven to Earth.

In the National Library of the Philippines, I found two almanacs—one in 1839 and the other in 1909. The latter is published by Tagumpay Printing through the works of the Union de la Tipografos Filipinos (typographer referred to an earlier version of a typewriter).

The title page of the almanac shows only the date of the calendar.

In the said almanac, each page devoted to a month is dominated by feast days of saints and reminding the faithful of the important Catholic events for that week and month. The second page carries a Cronologia or a historical chronology, which mixes the biblical (apocryphal): For example, the first item is about the “la encarnación del hijo de dios” (the incarnation of the Son of God). This is followed by the “creacion del mundo” or the creation of the earth. The “diluvio universal” is mentioned matter-of-factly as if it could be followed by the discovery of the Philippines (“descubrimiento de las islas Filipinas”).

For 1909, the formal calendar was preceded by a poem, “Ang Aking Wika” dedicated to Francisco Balagtas by Lope K. Santos. This was followed by a “himno” or hymn called “Gloria” dedicated to the anniversary of the execution of Jose Rizal. The author was Jesus Balmori.

The calendar honored the heroism of Rizal, some 12 to 13 years after the execution.

For all the religiosity of the almanac, for example, in 1909, the page for Enero was filled with ads, featuring almost monthly, the same maker of hats, the Sombreria de Ramon Yan, who makes all “large assortment of all country hats” (“gran surtido de toda de sombrero de país”). Above the word Enero, was another ad: Germinal, the manufacturer of “Tabacos” and “cigarillos.”

In January, the 1897 execution by shooting of some martyrs was documented.

February 22, 1909 was declared Fiesta Official because of the birthday of Washington J. Was this referring to the first US president? Yes, “J” was a Hispanized version of “George,” which was “Jorge.”

Kalendaryong Bikol, I would discover, is incomplete without the “Prognostico,” a small booklet that, while ignoring the Bakunawa, was more conscious of each particular day. Here in this book of prognosis—of reading what is at stake out there—even the propitious time to build a home or plant a camote was included in the near-mystical experiences with the future. Not spared was the right time to sleep with your wife (the gaze is always male), love (or, quietly, sex) having been marked by this almanac that dwells on the imaginary and real.

E-mail: titovaliente@yahoo.com