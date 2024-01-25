Vibal to hold MATATAG learning summits for private schools 

In line with the implementation of the Department of Education’s MATATAG curriculum, Vibal Group will conduct around 50 learning summits across the county. The series of summits will kick off this January, at the Sisters of Mary School, Silang, Cavite.

Emphasizing core competencies such as literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills, the MATATAG curriculum aligns with the educational vision of the present administration encapsulated in the mantra “Bansang Makabata, Batang Makabansa.” With a dedicated focus on fostering competence, readiness for the workforce, and the development of active, responsible, and patriotic citizens, the MATATAG Curriculum unveils a set of impactful programs and reforms aimed at shaping a resilient and well-rounded generation.

With the theme “Innovate, Educate, Elevate: Unveiling the MATATAG Future,” the Vibal MATATAG summits aim to bring together educational leaders from various schools and districts to exchange ideas, learn from education experts in the field, and discuss best practices in preparation for the roll-out of the new curriculum. Experts from the Department of Education (DepEd) and private educational institutions will give keynote discussions on the current state of education in the country, the MATATAG curriculum and agenda, teaching strategies, and subject updates.

In the past year, the Vibal Group responded dynamically to DepEd’s introduction of the MATATAG Curriculum by unveiling its latest series of textbooks which reflects the publishing group’s commitment to aligning its educational resources with the evolving standards and objectives set forth by DepEd.

Vibal authors and editors are expected to give an overview and walkthrough of said Vibal textbook titles: Text Reading and Acquisition of Languages (English); Tálas: Túngo sa Mapanuri at Malikhaing Pag-iisip (Filipino); Pamilya, Paaralan, Pamayanan (Values Education); Makabansa, and Linangan Tungo sa Maginhawang Lipunan (Makabansa/Araling Panlipunan); Science for Futures Thinking (Science); Real-World Math (Mathematics); Edukasyong Pantahanan at Pangkabuhayan and Technology and Livelihood Education; Music and Arts, and Physical Education and Health. These textbooks are curriculum-compliant, pedagogically sound, and enriched with text, activities, and learning materials.

Interested educators from the private school sector who wish to attend these summits can send us an email at customerservice@vibalgroup.com or message us on the Vibal Group Facebook account to learn when the MATATAG Learning Summit will be in your area.