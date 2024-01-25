‘Sustainability, diversity, digitalization are interwoven’

SUSTAINABILITY, diversity and digitalization should not be undertaken separately by a company, as these three are interwoven threads shaping the fabric of a future-ready organization, newly-installed Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex) President Augusto D. Bengzon said.

“Sustainability guarantees our longevity and adaptability. Diversity brings depth to our perspectives, fostering innovation and resilience. Digitalization, the backbone of modern enterprises, allows us to efficiently deliver new products and services, find new ways to engage customers, and turn them into lifelong partners,” Bengzon said in his acceptance speech.

Bengzon, the CFO of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), said the three components are key to achieving ALI’s aspiration to grow at twice the country’s economic growth rate. It plans to double its net income by 2028, translating to an annual compounded growth rate of 15 percent.

“As finance executives, we are responsible for navigating our organizations through these challenging times. It is incumbent that we collectively harness the power of sustainability, diversity, and digitalization to chart a course toward a future marked by growth and collective prosperity,” he said.

“This is the real challenge of our times—how we can achieve ‘transformational growth’ in what is perhaps the inflection point that will either see us rise to expected economic success or muddle along with the rest of the world,” Bengzon added.

ALI Senior Vice President Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala said transformation is a difficult job.

“But I have always sought for purpose to guide and ground what I do. Purpose drives deeper meaning and serves as a north star, no matter how different or difficult the days can be. Purpose informs so much of how we live our values, how we make decisions, and how we choose to influence the changes we want to make,” Zobel de Ayala said.

“One of the core values of Ayala is imagine it better—a reminder that true to our 190-year history is a legacy of envisioning a sustainable world and making it a reality,” she added.

“Transformational growth must come from a sense of purpose. Adapting to change is a natural part of business, but true transformation is one that is rooted in one’s reason for being, paying homage to what’s been done before, while also imagining how growth can lead to a better world and enabling more people to thrive,” the ALI executive said.