‘Show, don’t tell,’ Marcos to Philhealth on rate hike

SHOW, don’t tell. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to provide the comprehensive details of the benefits its members will receive from its premium hike.

“I told them, if you are going to increase it (premium), show the other side. What are the increase in services? What will you be able to cover?” Marcos said in an exclusive interview with GMA News.

This after the President announced last Tuesday he is having a hard time deciding on the proposal of the Department of Health (DOH) to defer the enforcement of the increase.

“It is very hard to quantify health. How much it is worth to you? It is worth different things to different people,” Marcos said.

Pending the decision of the Chief Executive on the suspension, PhilHealth said it will continue to enforce the scheduled 5-percent premium rate this year from the 4 percent in the previous year.

The premium increase is in line with the provisions of Republic Act (RA) 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Law.

Last year, the Palace deferred the implementation of the scheduled 4.5 Philhealth premium due to the “socio economic challenges” faced by the public that time.