Senator Jinggoy honors Samboy Lim

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said the late Avelino “Samboy” Lim merits the recognition of the Senate for “exemplifying his boundless passion for the sport and exhibiting the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.”

Estrada stressed in Senate Resolution No. 911 the Senate’s sympathy and condolences on the passing of the basketball legend and one of the 25 greatest players in Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Called “The Skywalker,” Lim passed away last December 23 at 61.

“His love and dedication to the sport as demonstrated by his outstanding performances exhilarated fans, inspired generations of athletes, and contributed immensely to the growth of Philippine basketball,” Estrada said.

Lim was the first recipient of the PBA Sportsmanship Award in 1993 for embodying the ideals of sportsmanship—ethical behavior, fair play and integrity—and in 2016, the award was renamed as the Samboy Lim PBA Sportsmanship Award.

He steered Colegio de San Juan de Letran to three consecutive championships in the National Collegiate Athletic Association where he was named Most Valuable Player in 1984.

Two years after, he joined San Miguel Beer and spent his entire 11-year PBA career with the celebrated franchise where he won for the team nine championships and the 1989 Grand Slam.

He was a five-time PBA All-Star and two-time PBA Mythical Second Team Selection.

Lim played for the national team and won gold medal in the Southeast Asian in Singapore (1983) and Bangkok (1985) and the Asian Basketball Confederation Championship in Kuala Lumpur in 1985 and was part of the all-pro team that clinched silver in the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing and bronze in the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul.

He also established the Skywalker Basketball Clinic.

“Lim’s passing is an immense loss not only to his family, but to the entire nation as well,” Estrada said.