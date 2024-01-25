Salceda touts ‘12.1% of voters’ for PI; Macalintal says ‘hold it!’

ADVOCATES for the people’s initiative (PI) have successfully gathered signatures from 12.1 percent of voters, surpassing the required threshold for a direct constitutional amendment, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda claimed on Wednesday.

A day after all 24 senators endorsed a manifesto rejecting the ongoing alleged “people’s initiative” which they said destroys bicameralism and democracy, Salceda told reporters that PI supporters have secured support from at least 3 percent of voters in each congressional district and a minimum of 12 percent nationwide.

Salceda’s confidence notwithstanding, senators continued their attacks on the apparent bid to railroad a “people’s initiative” while noted election lawyer Romulo Macalintal warned the Commission on elections against prematurely accepting signature sheets allegedly supporting a call for a “PI.”

Comelec, he said, should stop receiving such signature sheets. “It is just a waste of time and paper because these signature sheets have no evidentiary value or cannot be the basis of an initiative. It gives a wrong impression to the people that an initiative to amend the charter has already been properly or validly initiated.”

Macalintal explained why: the Comelec, through Chairman George Erwin Garcia, “admitted that there is no petition yet filed on the matter, hence, it cannot acquire jurisdiction over any move for charter change via initiative.”

Macalintal noted that Section 2, Article XVII of the 1987 Constitution provides that any amendment of its provision by the people through initiative must be “upon a petition.” And, he added, “in the 2006 case of Lambino vs Comelec, the Supreme Court ruled that the people must first read the petition before they sign it,” the lawyer added.

“With Chairman Garcia’s admission that no petition has yet been filed with the pollbody, it is as clear as the sunlight that there is legal basis for anyone to submit the said signature sheets to the Comelec. Without a formal petition having been filed, it is premature to submit these signature sheets to the Comelec and there is likewise no valid reason for the Comelec to receive them. In other words, the signatures cannot be filed ahead of the petition,” Macalintal stressed.

In the Lambino case, the Supreme Court clarified that “the Constitution requires that an initiative must be directly proposed by the people in a petition – meaning that the people must sign on a petition that contains the full text of the proposed amendment.” Also, Section 12(b)(e), Article II of Comelec Resolution No. 10650 dated January 31, 2020, the rules that governs the conduct of an initiative, requires that the proponents must “ensure that petitioners have read and understood the petition and gave consent to the petition.”

Thus, as stated, “the signature sheets containing the alleged signatures of voters cannot be the basis to start a valid initiative considering that, on its face, there was no existing petition yet when the said signatures were made and no petition yet to be read and understood and to give consent thereon.”

Verification fees unpaid

Meanwhile, the Comelec cannot even start verifying the signatures thereon because the verification fees required under Comelec Resolution No. 10650 has not yet been paid, which amounts to some P100,000 depending on the number of signatures to be verified, said Macalintal. The same resolution provides that no petition for initiative could be started by the Comelec without the payment of a filing fee of P30,000.

To date, no one has ever complied with these basic requirements, hence, no valid initiative has yet been properly initiated or filed with the Comelec.

As it is, the only valid act that Comelec could undertake right now is to issue a “certification as to the number of registered voters in each legislative district which the petitioner/s shall attach to their petition” to conduct an initiative, according to Macalintal.

Salceda, Rodriguez gung-ho

Salceda emphasized the active participation of the population, stating that the Constitution is vibrant and that the collection of 12 percent of signatures was not as challenging as some may have perceived.

In fact, he said 12.1 percent of voters have signed the petition for a direct constitutional amendment.

“Well, the Constitution is alive. If they think gathering 12 percent is a formidable task, in certain districts, such as in my own district, we’ve achieved 20 percent, while in others, it’s even as high as 30 percent. The current issue revolves around determining what is beneficial for the future of the Philippines,” he said.

He said the finalized petition, seeking to allow Congress to jointly vote on proposed Charter amendments, is in the process of being prepared by PI organizers.

Salceda highlighted the importance of validation by Comelec as the next necessary step.

Responding to the Senate’s manifesto, Salceda stressed the importance of the people’s voice over the opinions of 24 senators.

He said the seven senators opposing PI should not override the support of the 12 percent of the population who signed the petition for constitutional change.

Salceda dismissed criticisms from senators labeling PI as a “politicians’ initiative,” stating that such name-calling underestimates the significance of the 12.1 percent of the population supporting the Charter reform petition.

He discussed the historical context of failed attempts to reform economic provisions and highlighted the need to catch up with neighboring countries by addressing constitutional restrictions.

“It’s most welcome. The first one, the RBH [Resolution of Both Houses] No. 2, which was approved in the House. There were 358 attempts on the part of the bills filed in the House, and all of them were dead on arrival in the Senate,” he said.

He claimed that the Philippines has lagged behind its neighbors because of constitutional restrictions in several areas of the economy.

Asked about effecting Charter reform via the legislative process, Salceda said it may not be possible “given the adamant and almost violent response of the Senate to the people’s initiative.”

Meanwhile, Salceda underscored the imperative for Comelec to validate the collected signatures, particularly in light of the Senate’s rejection of what he noted is a constitutionally mandated process to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“There is no point of no return. Let the Comelec validate the signatures. That’s in the Constitution,” Salceda said.

The people’s initiative, aiming for a constitutional amendment to enable Congress to “vote jointly” in future attempts to change the Constitution, has faced challenges, including allegations of bribery and other illicit activities.

Salceda’s call for Comelec validation is seen as a crucial step to ensure the legitimacy of the initiative.

Finished by March

The chief of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, said the lawmakers can finish charter reform before the Holy Week recess of Congress in March.

He said it is important that the restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution be tweaked in a manner that would attract foreign investments, which in turn would create more job and income opportunities for Filipinos.

“Instead of wasting their time on seeing and fearing ghosts and no-el [no elections] scenarios where there are none in the ongoing people’s initiative, senators should work with us on changes in the economic provisions. That may ease the pressure from our people for them to act on charter reform,” he added.

“We have to do it as early as possible, lest we miss the boat on enticing foreign investors, if we have not missed it yet. As it is, we are now No. 8 in foreign direct investments in the 10-member Asean. Alarmingly, we have already been overtaken by Vietnam and Cambodia. We are only ahead of Laos and Myanmar,” he said.

He said his committee has voluminous records on constitutional amendment proposals presented since the 8th Congress.

“We have the records, the institutional memory. So we are ready to tackle this matter of constitutional reform with the Senate as soon as possible,” he said.

Rodriguez pointed out that the House, “recognizing the bicameral nature of our legislature,” had sent to the Senate all Charter reform measures it had approved or adopted for the smaller chamber’s own consideration.

“We have always respected bicameralism. But our proposals and insistent appeals for them to consider Charter reform have invariably fallen on deaf ears until two weeks ago, when my beloved Senate president from Mindanao announced their change of heart because they are already feeling the heat from our people,” he said.

He said the people have launched a campaign for a direct amendment of the Charter, which senators feel would erode bicameralism and render them irrelevant to Charter change.

“Senators have put themselves in a problematic situation for which they have only themselves to blame. They have consistently ignored the people’s clamor for charter reform voiced through their elected district representatives until the people decided to take matters into their own hands,” he said.