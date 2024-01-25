Rural bank renews deal with PLDT in digital push

SIGNABANK Rural Bank of Santa Ignacia (Signabank) in Tarlac has renewed its contract with PLDT Inc. for the latter’s enterprise broadband services, the telecommunications company (telco) announced on January 22.

“Our collaboration with Signabank reflects our vision to empower the banking industry with transformative digital solutions,” PLDT Vice President Javier C. Lagdameo was quoted in the statement as saying. “We understand the challenges faced by financial institutions and we are dedicated to providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.”

Signabank President Roman L. Belmonte Jr. said also through the statement the bank’s partnership with the telco allowed the lender to “enjoy reliable Internet connectivity, enhanced email security and a more secure and efficient core banking infrastructure.”

“We are well-prepared to serve our customers better and continue our growth journey,” Belmonte added.

He said the bank’s “success story is emblematic of the broader trend in the banking industry in Region III.”

“With the support of PLDT, financial institutions are actively embracing digital transformation to provide a seamless and digitally enabled customer experience,” Belmonte said.

According to PLDT, its agreement with Signabank began in 2015. Established in 1963, Signabank has a network of 10 local branches.

“Prior to embarking in its digital transformation journey, Signabank faced challenges from intermittent Internet connections, restoration delays, to inadequate network security,” the statement read. “Each branch operated its own server, incurring significant expenses and maintenance challenges. The bank also needed a secure and branded email solution.”

The telco said Signabank upgraded its information technology and network infrastructure by bringing in PLDT’s “Fiber Biz Plans, ensuring reliable and stable internet connections.” They also implemented an “advance threat protection” to enhance email security and branding, also providing more advanced and innovative operations for the bank, the telco said.

Furthermore, PLDT also introduced the “Azure Stack and Multi-Threat Secure” feature “to centralize and fortify the bank’s core banking solutions and security.”