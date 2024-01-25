Romeros, Capital1 Power Spikers adding jolt to PVL

TEAMS take time to become great so Capital1 Solar Energy president Mandy Romero is giving her Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squad two to three years to win the ultimate prize.

“Great teams take time. We hope we can create a formidable team in the next two to three years and hope we can find diverse talents around the country and create a culture to elevate our team,” Romero, co-owner of the Power Spikers with sister Milka, told the team’s press launch on Thursday at the Milky Way Café in Makati City.

The Capital1Solar Energy Power Spikers are the newest members of the 12-team PVL and the Romero sisters are excited to be part of the family.

Milka Romero, also a member of the board of directors of the family-owned solar energy company, is hoping that they can help elevate the sport to great heights.

“We want to apply what we learned in business to sport. We want to instill discipline and teamwork,” said Milka, who once co-captained the Ateneo football team in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines. “But more importantly, we want to contribute to women’s sports, especially volleyball.”

Like Milka, Mandy is also athletic having been a national Muay Thai athlete.

GlobalPort President Sheila Romero graced the launch along with PVL President Ricky Palou and chair Tonyboy Liao, assistant team manager Edwin Galvez and champion coach in Roger Gorayeb.

The sisters can relate well in managing a team being the daughters of former amateur basketball godfather and 1-Pacman Party List Rep. Mikee Romero.

The older Romero, however, said he will not interfere with the affairs of his daughters.

“It’s their project, it’s time for them help Philippine sports,” he said.

“We’ve been young athletes. We have that competitive spirit. We know how to be passionate team owners and our inherited passion for winning is something we learned from our dad,” Mandy said.

Despite short notice, Gorayeb vowed to make the team competitive.

“Everything came in a flash,” said Gorayeb, winner of nine championships in the the Shakey’s V-League before it became the PVL who was hired only last Saturday.

“Seventy-five joined the tryouts on the first day and more than 50 in the next. Now, we have 23 players in pool which we’ll trim to 20,” Gorayeb said.

Among the players Gorayeb tapped were Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Jannine Navarro, Heather Guino-o and Rovie Instrella.

“We’re excited to have Capitol1 in the PVL, we expect them to bring a lot of excitement to the league,” Palou said.

The Romero siblings stressed they’re undaunted by the lack of time to prepare saying they consider it as a chance to shine.

“We take that short notice as a momentum that we could build a team that we could adjust quickly and go from there. One step at a time, we want to win, that’s why everybody’s here,” they said.