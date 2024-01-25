RFM 2023 net income rises on higher milk, pasta sales

RFM Corp., the food and beverage firm of the Concepcion Group, on Wednesday said its unaudited net income last year grew 14 percent to P1.2 billion from P1.07 billion in 2022.

The company attributed this to the improvement in margins due to the decline in the cost of raw materials like wheat and milk.

Jose Ma. A. Concepcion III, the company’s CEO, said company sales expanded 7 percent to P20.7 billion from the previous year’s P19.38 billion supported by growth in the milk, pasta, flour, ice cream and bread segments.

“The hefty raw material price increases seen in 2022 and early 2023 reversed thru the year and helped RFM margins to recover although inflation dampened consumer demand to an extent,” Concepcion said.

“Nonetheless, RFM Corp. continues to invest in its future growth as it completes this first quarter 2024 important capex [capital expenditure] projects in breadline and milk totaling P1.5 billion. This capex, alongside the regular payment of dividends, were all funded by internally-generated cash and RFM parent company has no bank loans.”

RFM said it expects continued growth in topline and single-digit growth in income this year.

“There is greater competition in the ice cream sector but improvement in margins is seen on most business segments with the softer prices of raw materials coming in 2024 compared to early 2023.”

The company said its Selecta milk brand is also seeing sustained growth over the years and the company is supporting this with new capex and innovations, which is what it also is doing with its new Fiesta carbonara sauce.

“Our flour business is relatively strong and stable, and continues to support the vertically integrated model of our bread and pasta businesses.”

He said RFM’s strong balance sheet provides a ready war chest for any business opportunity that can add value to the company.

RFM’s board also approved a cash dividend of P250 million or P0.07419 per share payable on March 5, with record date as of February 7.

In 2023 and 2022, the company paid P850 million in dividends per year.