Recto personally favors Charter change to grow economy

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto personally backs amending the 1987 Constitution to allow further liberalization of the economy to pave the way for better economic growth.

This, the newly appointed DOF chief said, amid the initiatives to amend certain economic provisions in the Constitution in a bid to permit foreign investors in the country.

“I’ve not gotten instructions from the President, but I think the President, to attract more investments, would be amenable to amend the charter to liberalize the economy,” Recto said in the joint press conference with the Bureaus of Internal Revenue and Customs on Wednesday.

Although it is the prerogative of Congress and the Executive branch cannot intervene, Recto said he supports the initiatives to amend the Charter for economic growth.

“Halimbawa [For example], opening up education for investments. I think we can agree to that. I think, why not allow foreign investments in education?” he said.

As a former senator and an economist, Recto supported Charter change in 2017, but only to amend the economic provisions in the Constitution, particularly the Local Government Code, such as opening the economy to foreign investors to promote the country’s development.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. also said he supports the initiatives in Congress to update the economic provisions of the Constitution but he opposes any changes in covering land ownership and political term limits. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/24/pbbm-backs-moves-to-update-economic-provisions-of-the-constitution-but-says-no-to-foreign-ownership-of-land/)

“The 1987 Constitution was not written for a globalized world. And that is where we are now. So we have to adjust so that we can increase the economic activity within the Philippines,” Marcos said in an interview with GMA News.

Local economists also proposed allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in terms of exploration, development, and utilization of natural resources; alienable lands of the public domain; and educational institutions, among others.

The Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) said in a statement, “If necessary, Congress can impose the appropriate restrictions, conditions for ownership, or safety nets based on the needs of the country to sustain economic and social development through legislation.”

“The removal of economic restrictions from the Philippine Constitution will provide policymakers with greater flexibility to respond effectively to changing global and domestic economic conditions and the evolving needs of the economy,” it added. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/05/economic-cha-cha-will-unlock-potential-in-phl-media-re-fef/?fbclid=IwAR0ESHl7uSmc9i3PXI1XdrANmKeTinQetdaLK2TWJbzOqcaGzDGsxoHxrlI)