Recto drops ex-DOF chief’s stance on military pension

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto on Wednesday said he supports the position of the Senate that the proposed reforms on the military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension reform must cover only new entrants.

In a news briefing, Recto revealed that his “personal stand” regarding the MUP pension reform is the “same as the position” of the Senate on the matter.

“The government has a social contract with the MUP. And based on that, we promised them a certain pension. The government should respect that,” the Secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

“What we can do for the reform is all new entrants, for example, January 1, 2025, will have a different pension system similar to what the civilians have. That they will contribute now to, let’s say, the GSIS [Government Service Insurance System],” Recto added.

The DOF chief said there might be an “opportunity” in the future wherein government assets owned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) could be used to pay for the pension of the MUP. He also floated the idea of developing idle government assets in order to generate income to fund the MUP pension.

“At the same time, maybe those assets [that] are idle and the government, together with the private sector, can develop these assets. So you hit two birds with one stone there,” Recto said.

“For example, use those assets to pay the pension at the same time. They are idle, we can create more value in these assets as well. So that is how I am looking at it,” he continued.

Recto’s position on the MUP pension reform is different from his immediate predecessor, now Monetary Board member Benjamin E. Diokno, who has lobbied that the reforms must cover both active personnel and new entrants. Covering both types of personnel, according to Diokno, would create the necessary fiscal space for the national government.

Last year, the DOF posited it will take six decades before the MUP pension becomes sustainable if only the new entrants would be covered by the reforms.

The MUP pension reform has been one of the priorities of the DOF under the administration of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The proposed reform has gained opposition from certain quarters, particularly from the MUP.

Image credits: Office of Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto





