Rabe limps out of Youth Games, Balbanida ready for competition

GANGWON, South Korea—Freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe was officially ruled out of the Fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games leaving the country’s campaign on cross-country skiier Avery Uriel Balbanida who flew in on Thursday night

Doctors at the Wonju Severance Christian Hospital declared the 14-year-old Rabe unfit to continue because of a left knee injury she sustained from a bad landing after a practice jump ahead of her slopestyle competition Wednesday.

“She [Rabe] needs to rest for four to six weeks because of her injury, but she’s doing fine,” Rabe’s father Ric said.

The young Rabe was discharged from the hospital and was treated to a lunch of snow crabs by his dad in a seaside seafood restaurant. She didn’t need crutches although she walked with a limp.

The Rabes plan to watch the freestyle big air competition on Sunday before flying home to Geneva on Monday.

Balbanida wished both Rabe and speedskater Peter Groseclose, who was also injured in the men’s 500 meters, for a quick recovery.

“I’m praying and wishing for their fast recovery,” he said.

Balbanida, a 16-year-old from Calgary City in Canada arrived with his American trainer and coach Allison McArdle and parents Voltaire and Rosalia,

“It’s going to be an interesting week and I’m so proud to be here,” Balbanida said. “I’m really excited to compete for the Philippines, but I’m a little bit scared because it’s all by myself now.”

He will compete in men’s sprint freestyle on Mondy and 7.5-km classic skiing on Tuesday.

“It’s a proactive week, no rest for me as I took two more competitions and had a couple of examinations last week, like Math 20, but I’m ready now,” added the 11th grader at the All Saints High School in Calgary.

Groseclose, meanwhile, will be leaving for the US on Friday.