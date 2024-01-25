PHL, Australia boost aviation-security partnership through screener training

THE Philippines and Australia manifested their pledge to strengthen critical infrastructure security, including that for aviation, under their Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

This, as the latter’s government provided five laptops installed with X-Ray Tutor 4 (XRT4) training software to the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) on January 10.

Ambassador HK Yu PSM, FCPA handed over the XRT4 laptops to Officer in Charge-Assistant Secretary Jose Briones Jr. of the OTS. Both participated in a demonstration of the training software that uses innovative technology to enhance aviation screeners’ ability to identify prohibited items in passengers’ baggage.

“Recognizing the complexity of our world today, it is important to work with partners like the Philippines to promote aviation security,” remarked the ambassador. “Successfully detecting threats to civil aviation in a simulated environment enhances the ability to detect threats in the event of a real attack.”

For the OTS’ part, Briones replied that “we are delighted to collaborate with the Australian government toward a safer transportation system.”

Both countries share a longstanding partnership on aviation security. Through the Department of Home Affairs’ Cyber and Infrastructure Security Centre, Australia previously provided four laptops installed with XRT for cargo screening, as well as training on ways to effectively use the software.