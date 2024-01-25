Philippine government not engaged in red-tagging, DOJ tells Khan

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday assured United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan that “red-tagging” is not a policy of the government.

Khan and officials of the DOJ led by Undersecretaries Jessie Andres and Raul Vasquez had a comprehensive dialogue at the department’s main office in Manila on the current state of freedom of expression and opinion in the country.

The discussion also focused on the challenges and opportunities in upholding and safeguarding these fundamental rights, in line with national standards and best practices.

“We explained that there is no policy of red- tagging. If there were individual cases that we need to address for red-tagging that happened, we asked that all of the complainants and evidence be brought forth with the Department of Justice and we will pursue appropriate case against those involved in red-tagging,” Andres said in a news briefing following the meeting.

Andres assured Khan that the government would vigorously pursue within existing mechanisms

cases against state or non-state actors who resort to red-tagging.

The official also noted that the justice department has a proactive effort against red-tagging by engaging civil society organizations.

“That is how we believe we can bridge the gap, especially to address red-tagging. We need to build confidence with civil society organizations that their advocacies are equally our advocacies and we are partners with them in pursuing these advocacies,” he added.

Prior to her dialogue with DOJ officials, Khan met with the justices of the Supreme Court.

For his part, Vasquez relayed to Khan the DOJ’s readiness to assist victims of the so-called extrajudicial killings or any heinous crimes.

He cited the government’s existing program under Administrative Order 35, which is intended to address extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances and grave violation of human rights

“All of these reforms are really meant to ensure that everybody, not just media practitioners, will be protected,” he said.

Vasquez said Khan also requested the DOJ to provide updates on several cases, such as the October 3, 2022 killing of radio commentator Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.

“We were requested to provide certain updates on four particular cases that they had particular interest in and we gave updates,” he said.

“With respect to the Percy Lapid case, despite the fact that the accused here is a high-ranking government official with the level of undersecretary, we pursued the case, we were able to build up the case against the individual and in fact the court had already issued a warrant of arrest,” he added, referring to former Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag.

Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, were tagged as the alleged masterminds in the murder.

The two have been in hiding since charges were filed against them.

Vasquez said the meeting “strengthened our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice and human rights.”

“We remain dedicated to implementing meaningful reforms and upholding the highest standards in our judicial framework,” he assured.

Khan is the third Special Rapporteur received by the Philippines since 2022, as part of the government’s open and constructive engagement on human rights with relevant UN mechanisms.

Last year, UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Dr. Morris Tidball-Binz and Special Rapporteur on Climate Change and Human Rights Ian Fry also visited the country.

UN Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council who address either specific country situations or thematic areas around the world.