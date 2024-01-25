Pagaura, Lorbes locked, loaded for 5150 CamSur

JONATHAN PAGAURA and Emil Lorbes top-bill a field that blends experienced competitors with emerging stars in the 5150 CamSur on February 11 in Camarines Sur.

Pagaura, who narrowly missed clinching the 5150 crown to Satar Salem in a fiercely contested duel in Bohol in 2022, is primed for redemption.

Fueled by a burning desire to make amends for his fourth place finish and ninth place effort in Bohol and Dapitan, respectively, the previous year, the 27-year-old Boholano, now with Team Core Pacific Money Exchange, is set to leave it all on the course in pursuit of 5150 glory.

Joining him in this quest is Lorbes, a stalwart of The Next Step Tri. Motivated by a strong resolve to improve upon his fourth place finish in 5150 Dapitan, topped by Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Fernando Casares, Lorbes is likewise gearing up for a strong performance.

But the duo faces formidable competition from an international field, featuring athletes hailing from Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, France, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Singapore and Turkey.

Registration is ongoing with the organizing The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc. anticipating a surge of participants eager to take on the challenge in the event. To secure a coveted spot in the top endurance race, visit ironman.com/5150-camsur-register.

The upcoming event—back to where it all started in 2009—will feature the demanding Olympic distance of 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run on a championship course.

The hosts are sparing no effort to ensure the smooth and successful staging of the event, which was rescheduled from its initial August 2023 date due to unpredictable volcanic activity in Mount Mayon.

In addition to the coveted overall championship, participants will vie for various age-group titles.

The event will also showcase the Go For Gold Sunrise Spring, a short-distance triathlon series encompassing a 750-meter open water swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run, offering a sub-category within the 5150 triathlon event races.

Over the years, Camarines Sur has witnessed the evolution of the triathlon series, drawing elite athletes from across the globe and providing local talents with opportunities to compete in premier triathlon races, including the World Championships.