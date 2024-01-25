PAF chief Parreño visit troops in remote Sanga-Sanga Island

PHILIPPINE Air Force (PAF) commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño commended the officers and enlisted personnel deployed in remote Sanga-Sanga Island, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, PAF’s farthest outpost in the South, for a job well done.



PAF personnel manning the Sanga-Sanga Island are from the 5135th Air Base Squadron of the Tactical Operations Group Sulu-Tawi-Tawi.



Parreño visited the island on Wednesday, January 24, the PAF said on Thursday.



“During his talk to troops, the PAF chief also emphasized the guidance of the Chief of Staff, AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. to bolster efforts in protecting the country’s territory and sovereignty. This includes defeating insurgency and terrorism, intensifying maritime security and territorial defense operations, and strengthening defense posture and capabilities,” the PAF noted.



Aside from Sanga-Sanga, Parreño also visited the Headquarters 2nd Marine Brigade of the Philippine Navy, where he highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration among the military forces to ensure the nation’s security and prosperity.