Padel Pilipinas gets POC recognition

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has recognized Padel Pilipinas as the country’s official padel federation.

“We are happy to receive the trust and support of the POC, the governing body of all National Sports Associations [NSAs] in the Philippines,” said Padel Pilipinas secretary-general Duane Santos, who, together with his brother Derrick, are the reigning national padel champions.

“Under Senator Pia Cayetano’s leadership and our team of Filipino coaches, we are committed to prioritizing a grassroots padel program in the country. We will continue to bring the sport closer to more Filipinos,” he added. Cayetano is the woman behind Padel Pilipinas.

“I’ve always been a believer that sports is the great equalizer. Through sports, deserving kids can get a good education through scholarships,” Cayetano said. “They get to meet, train with and compete against equally determined and talented individuals outside of their schools and hometowns.”

Padel Pilipinas has been actively conducting clinics and training all over the country and have pushed for the construction of public courts to ensure accessibility for the sport.

“I am confident that through the consistent efforts and unwavering dedication of Padel Pilipinas, padel will continue to grow in our country, one locality at a time,” Cayetano added.

Casao earned his professional certification from Spain-based PadelMBA and manages the training of beginners in the country, including Tarlac, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Bataan and Aurora.