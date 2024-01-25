Navigating thru rough waters: Israel’s economic resilience in times of war

OVER the past years, the Israeli economy has proven its resilience in the light of conflicts and geopolitical challenges.

Recently, I returned from a work trip to Israel following an annual conference of the Foreign Trade Administration—the overall head unit of Israel’s economic and trade missions abroad. As expected, the five-day gathering was very much focused on the ongoing war, vis-a-vis its effects on the Israeli economy and tech industry.

As part of the program, I visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the peaceful communities next to the border with Gaza, which was severely hit by Hamas in the horrific terror attack of October 7. Out of the 400 residents, 79 were brutally murdered and 18 were kidnapped —among them women, children, and elderly. Today, the Kibbutz is a closed military zone, and very few visitors can come in.

In comparison to other “famous” terror attacks worldwide, October 7 is the second largest, following the 9/11 2001 terror attack in the United States, in terms of number of casualties. In fact, comparing it to the size of the population (number of casualties per million people), the October 7 terror attack is probably the deadliest in modern human history. Other than the unimaginable number of Israeli civilians who were either murdered, kidnapped, or wounded, there is also an economic impact.

Initially, the war impacted every sector of the Israeli economy; but with time, adjustments were made and the economy, although still facing many challenges, got back on its track.

One of the most immediate effects was the shortage of labor in several sectors, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and high technology. Following October 7, more than 360,000 reserve soldiers have been recruited to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Many of those are engineers, programmers, and tech-entrepreneurs in the Israeli High-Tech Industry, which contributes around 25 percent of the tax revenue of Israel. Others were skilled workers in manufacturing that suffered from the lack of workers since the war started.

Not only that: Due to evacuation of areas in the southern border with Gaza and in the northern border with Lebanon, several factories and industrial zones remained out of reach, and their operations were affected.

As for agriculture, the terror attack affected production of an area known as Israel’s “Vegetable Basket,” which is responsible for the production of about one-third of the produce. Following the murder and kidnapping of dozens of workers from Thailand on October 7 by Hamas, thousands of Thai agriculture workers abandoned the fields during the peak of the harvest season and returned to their homeland. To fill this gap, thousands of Israeli volunteers flocked the fields to assist the farmers while demonstrating the spirit of the strong civil society.

Luckily, Israel entered this war in a sound financial state with a low inflation rate of 4.2 percent, low unemployment at 3.1 percent, low fiscal deficit of 1 percent of the gross domestic product, and a reasonable 60 percent debt-to-GDP ratio. Moreover, my country’s foreign exchange reserve amounted to $204 billion prior to October 7.

Yes, there are many challenges ahead. In 2024, the sharp increase in defense expenditures is expected to widen the fiscal deficit, as well as affect Israel’s GDP growth.

Furthermore, current uncertainties in the northern border prevents the IDF from releasing tens of thousands of reservists, causing a labor shortage in several industries mentioned above.

Additionally, there are more than 100,000 Israeli citizens from southern and northern Israel which have been evacuated from their homes due to the war and have not returned until this day.

In time perspective, even though Israel faced several armed conflicts and challenges in the past 20 years, the Israeli economy managed to maintain a steady GDP growth. The Second Lebanon War in 2006, “Operation Cast Lead” in 2008 and “Operation Protective Edge” in 2014 mostly affected the GDP growth of the same quarter that the war occurred in, while the correction came in the consecutive. All of those did not stop more than 400 multinationals from establishing their research and development centers in Israel and investing in them.

Quarterly GDP growth since ‘05

FOLLOWING October 7, the Israeli government issued several support programs to balance the foreign exchange market in support of the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as startups.

To prevent a depreciation of the shekel, the Bank of Israel so far sold $30 billion worth of foreign-exchange reserves. For MSMEs, the Ministry of Finance of Israel approved an $8-billion scheme to support businesses affected by the war, which is based on its earlier Covid-19 support program tested in 2020 and 2021. For the startup ecosystem, the Israel Innovation Authority issued a $100 million matching program aimed at supporting early-stage startups facing immediate financial challenges.

Meanwhile, several economic indicators show positive signs of recovery. One of them is the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s 125 index, which gathered 125 of the most capitalized companies in the country. On October 7, the index fell by about 15 percent and by January 4, 2024, returned to the same point as it was before the war.

Another indication is the exchange rate of the shekel, that despite the ongoing war, is now being traded at its strongest against the US dollar since mid-August.

Lastly, it is noteworthy to mention the elevated level of commitment demonstrated by Israeli companies and specifically, by the Israeli tech industry which is responsible for more than 50 percent of the exports from Israel. This commitment is reflected in the #NoMatterWhat campaign initiated by the leadership of the Israeli tech sector.

Ripple effects

WHAT about effects on Israel-Philippines trade? According to our database, in the first six months of 2023, trade between both countries reached $257.3 million—like figures of the first half of 2022. Those from the third quarter of 2023, which ended in September, showed no signs of war, which meant that effects might be reflected only in the following three months. By looking at the level of commitment demonstrated by Israeli companies, I believe that these effects will be minimal, if there are any at all.

Since mid-November 2023, I witnessed the return of CEOs and senior executives of Israeli companies to the Philippines, showing their dedication to their business partners and counterparts. In this regard, a very senior Philippine entrepreneur recently told me that their businesses in Israel continue “as if there is no war.”

Going back on my recent trip to Israel, during my stay in Tel Aviv, I noticed that the streets were again busy and vibrant, people were out, restaurants and cafés were open, and businesses continued working as usual. Yet, I felt that every person I saw in the street shared the same prayer that all Israeli hostages kept by Hamas in Gaza will be released and safely return to their homes as soon as possible.