Mindanao exporters boost sales as EU extends zero-tariff regime

DAVAO CITY—Product exporters from Mindanao are expected to increase their market access and sales in Europe, following the decision of the European Parliament to extend its Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) until the end of 2027.

“With this new development, our exporters will remain competitive in the European Union [EU] market in the next four years,” said Executive Director Rosanan Bernadette Contreras of the Soccsksargen Federation of Fishing and Allied Industries Inc. “We trust that our government partners like the MinDA [Mindanao Development Authority] and DTI [Department of Trade and Industry] will continue to work and negotiate for the Philippines qualification to the EU’s new successor regulation.”

The MinDA said Mindanao exporters would continue to enjoy zero tariffs when exporting to European markets with the approved extension of the EU’s GSP+.

“We welcome this new year with great news for our traders who have been lobbying for [GSP+’s extension] since last year,” said MinDA secretary Maria Belen Acosta. “This is a ‘win’—particularly for our tuna exporters and producers of other manufactured products.”

The GSP+ is a special incentive arrangement that allows the country to export more than 6,200 products to any EU member-country tariff-free, explained MinDA. In November last year, the EU Parliament and Council voted to extend the current GSP scheme, “thereby extending the validity of…GSP+ privileges to four more years.”

MinDA said that without GSP+, tariffs for tuna and other exports are around 20 percent. Last year, when it anticipated the expiration of the preferential tariff scheme by December, MinDA worked with the DTI’s Industry Development and Trade Promotion Group, Bureau of International Trade Relations, Export Marketing Bureau, and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center based in Brussels, Belgium to conduct a series of stakeholders’ forums and consultations in the cities of General Santos, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan.

Participants, according to MinDA, discussed GSP+’s status, including ways beneficiaries can take full advantage of the scheme.

“GSP+ paved the way for the exporters to increase their market access and sales opportunities to the EU market, which is one of the largest markets in the world, improving their competitiveness and allowing them to sell more products and contribute to the Philippines’s economic growth leading to more jobs creation,” Provincial Director Almer Masillones of DTI-Misamis Oriental said during one of the consultations.

The Regional Development Councils IX (Western Mindanao) and XII (Soccsksargen) also passed resolutions supporting the country’s renewal to GSP+ as one of the results of the series of consultations.

Among top Philippine products that can benefit from the GSP+ are canned tuna, sardines, crude coconut oil/coco-oil based products, processed/preserved pineapple, and furniture parts, the MinDA enumerated.