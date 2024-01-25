`

Today’s front page, Sunday, January 21, 2024

BusinessMirror front page Sunday January 21, 2024

Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Meralco shines at 20th Philippine Quill Awards

img 2685
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sm sundat market 728 90
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) emerged as one of the top winners at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, bagging a total of 28 Excellence and Merit trophies—the most number of awards among entrant companies.

The power distributor was recognized for its exemplary communications programs centered on sustainability, corporate social responsibility, innovation, and public service. 

“Being acknowledged for these achievements is truly a great honor, motivating us to forge ahead with programs and initiatives that profoundly impact our customers’ lives and contribute significantly to the public good,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco made Philippine Quill history when it won the “Company of the Year” award for three years in a row and is the only one to win the coveted award four times. At the recently held awarding ceremony, Meralco was honored as the “Company of the Year” 1st runner up. Organized by IABC Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards is considered the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication – emphasizing the excellent use of communication in achieving goals and in making a difference in society.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)

Know more