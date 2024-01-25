Israeli soldier of PHL descent dies in January 22 Hamas attack

A YOUNG Israeli army reservist of Filipino descent was among the 21 soldiers killed in the latest missile attack by the Hamas militants on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza Strip.

The Israel Embassy in Manila identified the fallen soldier as Sgt. First Class (Reserves) Cydrick Garin, 23 years old.

“My condolences and sympathy to the family of the first Fallen Israeli-Filipino Hero IDF soldier Cedric Garin…So sad,” Israel Ambassador to Manila Ilan Fluss said.

On January 22, Palestinian militants fired rockets on a building where Israeli forces laid explosives. The strike caused the building and another one to collapse, killing 21 IDF soldiers, including Garin. This is the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces in Gaza since the October 7 war.

Ambassador Fluss said Garin was born in the Philippines and migrated to Israel with his mother, Imelda, at the age of 2.

Imelda, who hailed from Isabela, worked in Tel Aviv as a cleaner.

Two years ago, the Israel Defense Force published Garin’s story.

“In Israel he dropped out of school, and began to deteriorate and engage in illegal activities. Five cases were opened against him by the police,” the Israeli envoy said.

Then one night, the Israeli police knocked on their door to arrest him for violence. His mother opened the door.

This became the turning point of Garin’s life.

“I asked her not to see how I was handcuffed. She started crying. Suddenly I saw how hard I was making it difficult for her, and how alone she felt. After that, he enlisted in the IDF,” Fluss quoted the young Garin as saying.

Before Garin ended his military service in 2021, he received an award “for his outstanding role as a soldier in the Givati Brigade.”

When the Hamas attacked last October 7, Garin was one of thousands of reservists who were called to service.

His mother wrote in November: “I ask the Father for nothing but your security. He will guide you, protect you and watch over you in the war.”

Upon hearing the bad news Tuesday night, Imelda posted on her Facebook: “Nak paano kakayanin ang lahat ngayon wala ka na? Nak i’m gonna missed you so much…I Love you nak…di kita makaka-limutan….

The Israel Embassy in Manila, as well as the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv, are facilitating the travel of Garin’s father from General Santos to Israel.

“Israel shares the profound grief of Sgt. Garin’s family and the Filipino community. Our commitment is strong to support his loved ones during this challenging time,” the Embassy said.

Image credits: IDF





