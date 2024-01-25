Instituto Cervantes brings magic of Flamenco Jazz to Cebu and Manila

INSTITUTO Cervantes de Manila, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain and the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation, invites the Filipino audiences to experience the fascinating new harmonies of Flamenco guitarist Melón Jiménez and flutist Lara Wong on their first-ever concerts in the Philippines.

The duo will present their latest project Confluencias on January 23, 7 p.m. at the Casino Español de Cebu; and on January 29 at the same time inside the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of the RCBC Plaza in Makati City.

Flamenco has been the universal musical language that marked the dynamics of Wong and Jiménez as a duo. Their music ebbs and flows with elegance and emotive power, as they fuse the soul of the dance style with the harmonic brilliance of jazz and the rhythmic improvisations of Indian music. This is evident in Confluencias as they create a musical experience through the fusion of rhythms and melodies of jazz marked by flamenco.

An award-winning flutist and bansuri player, Wong is a distinctive and promising musical voice who studied flamenco in Andalusia after completing her degree in classical and jazz performance at McGill University in Canada. Over the years, she has become a respected figure in the flamenco scene, best known for playing flamenco music on the Indian bansuri flute. Wong was also awarded as “Best Flamenco Instrumentalist” of the Festival Cante de las Minas, making her the first foreigner to win in any category of the festival’s 60-year history.

Her approach is a natural fit for guitarist Jiménez, who first extensively explored the intersections of flamenco and classical Indian music as a member of the Anoushka Shankar’s Traveller Band in 2013. He was born into a musically and culturally diverse family that encouraged him to learn the music of his Andalusian gypsy roots, and to use the flamenco guitar as a doorway to innovation.

This groundbreaking duo first met on stage in 2018 in the flamenco-jazz capital of Madrid. There was an instant connection and an intuitive understanding that Wong and Jiménez shared compatible musical visions.

The Manila concert will take place through a free RSVP arrangement, with the seating on a first-come, first-served basis. For updates on the concert, visit Instituto Cervantes de Manila web site or its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Image credits: Marina Borschenko





