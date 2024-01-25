Go vows to help businesses cut through red tape, clarify unclear rules

THE Investment and Economic Affairs unit under the Office of the President said it aims to work with Congress in addressing bureaucratic issues within investment promotion agencies (IPAs) on the processing of incentive applications and VAT-related rules, among others.

During the Economic and Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Briefing organized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) on Wednesday, Frederick Go, Secretary for Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (Osapiea) emphasized that while the country “has made significant strides in creating a conducive environment for investments, there is much work to be done for the country to be globally competitive.”

With this, he said his office is working with Congress to “bring back certainty in our laws” so as to provide confidence to investors of “predictability” in the implementation of policies that aim to protect their investments.

“We want to restore the powers of the IPAs such as Peza, BOI, CLARK CDC, SBMA, etc. We want to give the IPAs back their power over the locators in their respective economic zones,” Go said.

Go said this will “enable IPAs to protect companies from regulatory inconsistencies and ambiguities as well as excessive bureaucracy, adding that this will reduce the processing time for incentive applications.”

Go also noted that his office is hoping “to clarify and simplify [value-added tax] VAT-related rules.”

“We are working with Congress to address ambiguity on the coverage of VAT zero-rating incentives ensuring that the law is clearly worded to avoid room for conflicting interpretations by the implementing agencies,” Go added.

The president’s economic czar explained that this “must streamline the VAT-refund process by limiting required documents and reasons for denial to those specified by law, and allowing claimants the opportunity to request for reconsideration before a final decision is made.”

Meanwhile, Go said his office is also working with Congress to specifically state that “non-income tax based incentives particularly VAT-zero rating, VAT exemption and duty exemption are not subject to the sunset period and that registered business enterprises may enjoy them for as long as they are registered in good standing with an IPA.”

To protect “pre-CREATE” enterprises from the effects of changing laws and tax incentives, Go said they are considering pushing for a sunset period of 12 years to enjoy pre-CREATE incentives.

On top of these reforms, Go said his office aims to prioritize “potential” reforms aimed at addressing “long-standing” issues in Customs administration to curb smuggling, reduce misdeclarations and to prevent substandard goods.

“Through the proposed implementation of green border inspection and digitalized invoicing, we hope to institute a proper and efficient oversight of tradable goods coming into the country,” Go noted.

This, he said, will signal the country’s commitment to “openness, efficiency and transparency,” encouraging local and foreign investors alike to bet on the Philippines.

Priority sectors

APART from these reforms, Go also listed the priority sectors of his office. These include mining, particularly nickel and copper, semiconductors, agriculture, steel, and the pharmaceutical industry.

For mining, he said, “we have to shorten the processing time to get exploration projects rolling. And in a simplistic way, follow the roadmap that Indonesia has taken for downstream nickel processing.” In the area of semiconductors and microelectronics, he said, “We are targeting to boost what we are already good at—more assembly, more testing and more packaging and growing the higher value product which is design and perhaps a prototype.”

On agriculture, the president’s economic czar said, “We are looking at the obvious which is boosting production of every possible commodity that we can.” He added that there is a need to increase postharvest facilities and improve the logistical chain to bring agriculture products to the market. Calling it “basic and necessary” to grow, Go recognized the need to boost the steel industry.

In developing the local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, the president’s economic czar said his office aims “to bring down the costs of medicine and healthcare for everybody in the Philippines.”

The Osapiea is engaging with key national government agencies as well as foreign embassies and chambers to realize the investments in these priority industries.

In December 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. created a new office, to serve as the government “troubleshooter” for its investment and economic priorities and initiatives.

In his three-page Executive Order (EO) No. 49, Marcos created the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (Osapiea) under the Office of the President (OP).

Marcos said he created this office to “further strengthen the existing mechanisms for formulation, coordination and implementation of the Government’s economic initiatives, plans, policies and programs, as well as to establish a robust monitoring system to ensure a holistic and cohesive approach to addressing the diverse economic challenges currently confronting the nation.” (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/18/pbbm-appoints-frederick-go-as-special-assistant-for-investment-and-economic-affairs/)

