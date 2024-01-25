‘Ensure job security of Sky workers’

The Ecumenical Institute for Labor Education and Research (EILER), a labor nongovernment organization (NGO), voiced concerns over the welfare of the employees affected by the acquisition deal between PLDT Inc. and Sky Cable Corp.

EILER Executive Director Rochelle Porras called on the two groups to ensure the rights of the workers are upheld, especially those whose employment will be affected once the transaction is closed.

She noted the “uncertainty” that 22 employees in the Sky Cable TV department are facing. The NGO, she said, urges PLDT to absorb these employees, maintain their security of tenure, and to provide equivalent positions, as well as necessary reskilling and training.

“We were informed that 22 employees at Sky Cable TV department are to be affected. We echo the call of Sky Cable’s employees union for the employees to be absorbed by PLDT. The buying company should respect the rights of the employees to security of tenure, and by reassigning them to positions of equivalent rank, and provide reskilling and training, if necessary,” Porras said.

This month, the Philippine Competition Commission has approved the sale of Sky to PLDT, a transaction that is still subject to closing conditions.

The Sky Cable Supervisors, Professionals/Technical Employees Union, Porras said, demands the absorption of all employees, insisting on the recognition of their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with Sky.

She warned against using the acquisition as a pretext to sidestep existing obligations under the CBA.

“The companies should respect the employees’ freedom of association and collective bargaining rights. Further, the acquisition must not be used as a reason to circumvent existing obligations under the CBA between SKY and the union,” Porras said.

To recall, PLDT attempted to buy SkyCable in 2022 when its subsidiary Cignal Cable Corp. proposed a P2.86-billion investment in the Lopez-led cable TV operator.

In 2023, the Pangilinan-led telco entered into a share and purchase agreement with Sky Vision Corp., ABS-CBN, and Lopez Inc. to acquire their shares in SkyCable for P6.75 billion.

The deals did not push through due to competition issues.

PLDT had said the transaction is in line with its goal to “narrow the digital divide,” explaining that the transaction will “benefit the existing broadband subscribers of both PLDT and Sky.”

By merging their operations, PLDT and Sky will be able to “strengthen and expand” the coverage of their services, reach remote areas, and upgrade customer experience.