Embassy of France to PHL, Micronesia has new address

THE Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia moved to its new premises on January 15.

It reopened to the public the following day in its new address at the 21st Floor of the Ayala Triangle Gardens-Tower 2, Paseo de Roxas corner Makati Avenue, Makati City, 1226 Metro Manila.

The new modern premises will upgrade the quality of service to the public, as well as the working conditions of the embassy teams, the expansion of which over the last few months will continue this summer with the opening of a full-fledged defense mission.

With the inauguration of the new visa application-collection center whose opening ceremony was held in Manila last December 15, and the upcoming inauguration of a new visa collection center in Cebu, the move of the French Embassy “illustrates France’s long-term commitment to the Philippines, and reflects the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” according to a statement from the deputation.