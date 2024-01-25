DND to sell military land to augment pension fund

THE Department of National Defense is now conducting an inventory of its properties nationwide as it plans to sell some of them to plug the projected shortfall the Philippine government would encounter from funding the pension of its soldiers in 30 years.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. bared the plans of the Marcos Jr. administration Tuesday night, three months after rumors of a destabilization plot surfaced.

In November, retired military generals expressed their disappointment to former president Rodrigo Duterte on proposals to overhaul the pension system for Military and Uniformed personnel (MUP). This triggered rumors that President Duterte has been orchestrating a plot to oust the Marcos administration, which Duterte vehemently denied.

Teodoro said that based on their latest count, the Armed Forces of the Philippines has 220 properties scattered all over the country.

However, only six of the military land assets have “perfect titles” while the rest were only covered with presidential reservation proclamations, and cannot be immediately converted into “transferable titles.”

“We are inventorying all AFP land assets so that we can transfer these assets, which are classified as non-strategic, into the AFP Retirement Trust Fund in order to augment, and in the future, be a source of the retirement benefit, which will not be diminished for our current and future retirees,” Teodoro said during the Manila Overseas Press Club (MOPC) Defense Night.

He estimated that the land assets, if sold in the future, will likely be worth more than P10 trillion.

The defense chief said that in 30 years, it would likely reach P3.5 trillion, unlike earlier projections that the MUP pension would cripple the Philippine fiscal position for up to P11 trillion. The earlier computation, he said, included PNP uniformed personnel and other non-uniformed personnel of the AFP.

Under the proposed MUP reform bill, a separate trust fund administrator will be named, which will most likely be the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

“So (GSIS) will have the ability to vet any proposals in this land. They will have the ability to perform extensive due diligence on other proponents, which the Department of National Defense does not,” he added.

Besides the sale of the military properties, the MUP reform law will also require the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) to put a maximum of P2 billion of its earnings to be added to the kitty of the MUP pension fund annually.

He said he is also reviewing the arrangement with the banks on the AFP pension trust fund.

“I will demand, if found right, I will demand the return of the trust fund balance,” Teodoro said.

Image credits: Malou Talosig





