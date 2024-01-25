Digitalization boosts LGU tax take despite pandemic

DESPITE the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic, local government unit (LGU) revenue collection rose by 400 percent due to their adoption of ease of doing business (EODB) reforms, including digitalization, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a press briefing in Malacañang on Wednesday, DILG Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos Jr. disclosed LGU collections from taxes, fees and charges reached P208 billion in 2022 from just P50 billion in 2018.

“So this really has a big impact—the simplifying of the [payment] process [when] you’re into digital [systems],” Abalos said.

LGUs registered the collection increase even if many establishments have permanently or temporarily shut down their operations starting in 2020 with the onset of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis. The lockdown persisted until 2022.

Abalos said the EODB also helped raise the number of registered businesses from 1.3 million to 4.7 million.

Efficient collection and monitoring

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) expects revenue collection to further soar once more LGUs adopt digital payments.

Currently, of the 921 cities and municipalities with digital or automated systems, only 15 percent or 222 accept online payment features.

DICT Undersecretary David L. Almirol Jr. explained the online payment systems not only makes it convenient for clients to settle their dues, but also allow LGUs to keep track of delinquent establishments.

He said online payments can help increase the revenue collection of LGUs by 20 to 30 percent.

“So we will be having a partnership with the Department of Finance [DOF] so they can help in spreading online payment to LGUs,” Almirol said.

eLGU

ABALOS said their push to mainstream digitalization is the last phase of the national government’s three-part EODB efforts to make LGUs more business-friendly.

The first part of the initiative is for LGUs to streamline their business processes and then establish a business one-stop shop.

He noted 85 percent or 1,284 of the cities and municipalities nationwide have streamlined their business processing. The compliance rate for creating one-stop shop is much higher at 92 percent.

Adoption of a digital system currently has the lowest compliance rate at just 60 percent.

DILG, DICT and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) are trying to address the matter with their electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) system Caravan, a capacity building initiative to help LGUs, which face difficulties in establishing a digital system.

The eLGU is complemented by DICT’s free wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) program, which aims to improve internet access nationwide. There are now 25,000 sites covered by the program.

Image credits: DILG/Facebook





